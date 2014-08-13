Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Josh Willingham received a Kauffman Stadium standing ovation after his first Royals at-bat -- a double to the left-field corner in the second inning Tuesday night.

The Royals picked up Willingham in a trade Monday with the Twins and manger Ned Yost immediately inserted him into the lineup as the designated hitter and batting sixth.

“If you look at our lineup now, it really gives us balance up and down the lineup,” Yost said. “It keeps our left-right in order. It really sets up our lineup now so we don’t have any holes in our lineup at this present time.”

While Willingham hit only .210 in 68 games with the Twins, he had a .345 on-base percentage, drawing 42 walks.

“He has a good on-base percentage,” Yost said. “He’s a guy that can pop one out of the ball park. He’s a guy that can hit doubles down the line like you saw. He’s been in this game a while. He’s an established hitter.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 13-4, 2.73 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 8-5, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Downs was put on the 15-day disabled list with a stiff neck. “He woke up (Monday) with a real stiff neck,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s dealt with this before. He came to the park and the trainer’s worked on him. He tried to go out and play catch and couldn’t get into his arm slot. He woke up again this morning and exactly the same thing. He went to Dr. (Vincent) Key and they took an X-ray of it. It was negative, but it’s just a bad stiff neck with spasms. It’s probably a four- or five-day thing, but we don’t have four or five days.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie was roughed up for 11 hits, matching his season high, in 4 2/3 innings in the 13-3 loss to the A‘s. “He wasn’t quite as sharp as he’s been his last two times,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He didn’t pitch as bad as his line is going to look in the morning. They hit, on my count, two balls hard, but the other nine hits were all singles that all found holes.”

--RF Nori Aoki singled twice and drove in a run. He is hitting .343 with a grand slam and nine RBIs in August.

--LF Alex Gordon singled in the sixth and has reached base in 10 straight games. Gordon is 12-for-35 (.343) with three home runs and six RBIs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t make very good pitches with two strikes, especially early in the game. I gave up a couple of 0-2 hits and 1-2 hits. I don’t think I mixed it up well enough tonight to keep them off balance. They were able to put it in play for hits.” -- RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who gave up 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings in the 13-3 loss to the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Downs (stiff neck) was put on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 12, retroactive to Aug. 3.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He was to refrain from any activity for two weeks, manager Ned Yost said Aug. 5. The Royals will then re-evaluate the injury.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki