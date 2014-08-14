Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals have added veterans designated hitter-outfielder Raul Ibanez, designated hitter-outfielder Josh Willingham, right-handed pitcher Jason Frasor and backup catcher Erik Kratz for the stretch run that they hope will put them in the playoffs for the first time since 1985.

They were careful to add guys that would blend in well in the clubhouse with high character and leadership qualities.

”That’s a major consideration,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”We look at makeup as well as we do talent and ability. It’s very important you have a clubhouse full of winners.

“That you have a clubhouse full of guys that aren’t selfish and aren’t in it for themselves, but they are in it for the city, the organization and to play winning baseball as a team. These guys all have that huge reputation of being able to do that as well as being quality experienced players.”

Yost did not want to add selfish players, more concerned with their numbers than winning.

”That’s what makeup is about,“ Yost said. ”You get guys you know that don’t think about themselves. If you get a guy that’s selfish, you can tell a guy all you want but you’re just talking to the wall.

“You’ve got to have guys who have grown up in this game playing winning baseball, playing team baseball and understand the process behind it. So it’s important.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 3-1, 3.08) at Royals (James Shields, 11-6, 3.25)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas threw his sixth shutout and 11th complete-game with a three-hitter against the A’s on Wednesday night. Vargas’s last two shutouts and complete-games have come against the A‘s. He blanked them last Sept. 24 at Anaheim.

--INF Christian Colon made his second start of the season at third base. Royals manager Ned Yost indicated Colon would probably start the afternoon game Thursday at second base. “I‘m thinking about maybe Chris, giving Omar (Infante) a break tomorrow,” Yost said. “We’ll see how it goes. Getting Christian in back-to-back games, keeping him going a little bit.”

--RHP James Shields, who starts the series finale Thursday, has a 1.63 ERA since July 7 after tossing a shutout against Giants in his previous start. He is 6-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 career starts against the A‘s.

--3B Mike Moustakas, who is just 3-for-16 with one RBI on this homestand, was not in the lineup Wednesday against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. Moustakas is hitting a feeble .145 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 62 at-bats against left-handed pitchers.

--RF Nori Aoki started and batted leadoff, while OF Jarrod Dyson was not in the lineup Wednesday. Manager Ned Yost said Aoki hits left-handers well and that’s why he was in the lineup against A’s LHP Scott Kazmir. Aoki went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and is hitting .358, 34-for-95, against left-handers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good. I made good contact. I was aggressive with a fastball. I saw it well.” -- Royals 2B Omar Infante after hitting a two-run homer in a 3-0 win over Oakland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Downs (stiff neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 3.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will have a MRI Aug. 14 to see if there is enough progress for him to resume swinging the bat.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

DH Josh Willingham

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki