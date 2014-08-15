Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals open a nine-game 10-day road trip on Friday, but it is anything but a death march for a playoff contending team.

EHarmony could not have made a better match for the Royals’ upcoming trip. They open it with four games in Minnesota, which is last in the American League Central.

The trip continues with two-games in Colorado, which has the worst record in the majors, 28 games below .500. And the Rockies will be without all-world shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who is scheduled for season-ending hip surgery.

The Royals conclude the trip with three games at Texas, which is 26 games below .500 and has the worst record in the American League. Plus, the Rangers placed right-hander Yu Darvish, their best pitcher, on the disabled list Wednesday with an elbow injury, so they will not have to face him.

Nine games against three last-place clubs against a Royals’ club that has won 18 of 22.

”This game is about winning baseball games,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said ”And you can talk to Josh (Willingham, who the Royals acquired Monday in a trade with the Twins) about playing on a team that’s in last-place and you come out and play with intensity and energy. But when you’re losing, it’s hard. It’s not as much fun.

“But when you’re playing like we’re playing and you’re in the middle of a pennant race and it’s the middle of August and the city is behind you and the fans are behind you, it’s fun. It’s a lot of work. It’s real tiring. It’s a little bit stressful. But it’s a lot of fun to get up early and come to the ball park every day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 7-10, 2.57 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-7, 5.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy, who starts the series opener Friday at Minnesota, has a 2.19 ERA on the road, which ranks fourth in the American League. Duffy is 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA in seven career games, five of them starts, against the Twins. He has a 0.81 ERA in his past five outings vs. the Twins.

--C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup Thursday, a day game after a night game. The Royals are 61-43 with Perez starts, while the pitching staff has a 3.16 ERA when he is behind the plate. Perez did catch the final two innings Thursday in the 7-3 victory over the Athletics.

--INF Christian Colon, who had a bunt single and scored the third run Wednesday, was back in the lineup Thursday. After starting at third base Wednesday, he made his third start at second base, giving 2B Omar Infante a breather. Colon went 3-for-4 with a double, swiped his first big league base and scored a run in the 7-3 triumph over the Athletics.

--RHP James Shields, who had a no-decision Thursday, has a 1.94 ERA in his past eight starts. In that span, he yielded 45 hits in 55 2/3 innings, while striking out 45 and walking nine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re like (Floyd) Mayweather in the ring. We never give up. We keep fighting. That’s our mentality out there. We’re just rolling right now. Everybody is clicking. Our pitching is clicking. Our bullpen is lights out. Our offense is starting to pick it up. We’re in a good spot right now.” -- Royals CF Jarrod Dyson after a win over the A’s on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he is not permitted to swing a bat for another week.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

DH Josh Willingham

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki