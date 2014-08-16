Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins returned to Target Field from a lengthy road trip Friday, and so did Josh Willingham.

Only Willingham came in a different uniform.

Traded to the Royals on Monday for right-handed pitcher Jason Adam, Willingham played in his first road game with the Royals Friday in a place where he has hit more home runs than any player in the ballpark’s history, his home for the last two-plus seasons.

“It is strange,” Willingham said. “Going out there and seeing your buddies and old teammates, but obviously, that’s part of the business. It’s part of the game. It’s been a whirlwind.”

Willingham said he and his family enjoyed their time in Minnesota. His wife and three young sons had become a common sight around the Twins clubhouse over the years, with the three boys often running around and laughing after games.

“I have a lot of respect for him and his family,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. “A wonderful family, we’ve gotten to know his wife and kids. We miss them already. It’ll be different to see him on the field (in a Royals uniform).”

Willingham made an impact in his first game back Friday, blasting a three-run double into the left field corner, giving the Royals a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The hit was his only one of the night, but it was a big one.

Since the trade, Willingham said his family went to their permanent home in Alabama, but returned Friday to pack up some belongings at their home in the Twin Cities and say goodbye to people with the organization that made their time here so enjoyable.

”The only thing we didn’t do here is win,“ Willingham said. ”But I loved my time here in Minnesota.

And while the trade to Kansas City closed the chapter of his career in Minnesota, it opened another. A veteran of 11 big-league seasons, Willingham has never played in a postseason game. Even meaningful games in late August and September have been few and far between.

That changes now with the Royals, who entered the series in Minnesota a half game up on Detroit for first place in the American League Central race.

“It would mean a lot (to play meaningful games),” Willingham said. “I’ve never really experienced that before. Hopefully I’ll get to experience that this year and help this ballclub get to October.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-54

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 9-8, 3.45 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 12-8, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer will not undergo x-rays on his fractured right hand until the end of the Royals’ nine-game road trip, a move that could delay a potential return to the lineup by at least 10 days. If all progresses well, Hosmer could re-join the Kansas City lineup sometime in September.

--LHP Danny Duffy allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings Friday in earning his eighth win of the season against the Twins. He improved to 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in eight career outings (six starts) against the Twins. The win was the third in as many outings for Duffy.

--CF Jarrod Dyson had two hits, including a triple, his fourth of the season. Dyson has at least four triples in each of his last three seasons and the three-base hit was his second at Target Field this season.

--DH Josh Willingham had a big three-run double in the fourth inning against Minnesota, giving the Royals the lead for good. The double was his third hit in four games with Kansas City and his second RBI double.

--SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in Friday, his fourth game with at least three RBIs this season. He also hit his fourth triple this season, and his 33 since the start of 2010 are the seventh most in all of baseball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just know that Josh is a guy that has experience, he’s a professional hitter, you feel good when he comes up in those situations.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on OF/DH Josh Willingham coming to the plate with the bases loaded Friday in the fourth inning against Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he is not permitted to swing a bat for another week. He will not undergo x-rays on his fractured right hand until the end of the Royals’ nine-game road trip on Aug. 24, a move that could delay a potential return to the lineup by at least 10 days. If all progresses well, Hosmer could re-join the Kansas City lineup sometime in September.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

DH Josh Willingham

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki