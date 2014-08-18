Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Royals right-hander Jeremy Guthrie had to battle more than just the Twins lineup Sunday in his start at Target Field.

After a 30-minute delay to the start of the game, rains forced a 54-minute delay during the bottom of the fourth inning. Guthrie weathered both layoffs, returning after the latter one and ending the day having gone seven innings in an 11-4 win.

“He does that as well as anybody,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Just being able to maneuver through that made it a great day for us.”

Guthrie allowed hits to three of the first four batters he faced, but got out of the jam allowing only one run. A seven-run second for the Royals gave Guthrie all the offense he would need to win his ninth game of the season.

After allowing a solo homer to Joe Mauer before the in-game delay, a two-run bomb by Kennys Vargas threatened to derail Guthrie’s day after it. But the veteran calmed down after that and retired the final seven men he faced.

Statistically, it may not have been the most efficient outing for Guthrie, but he ended up eating important innings and helping to save one of the best bullpens in baseball in the third game of a nine-game road trip.

“It was huge for us and we knew that. This was a day we didn’t need rain,” Yost said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 9-5, 3.27 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-1, 12.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie lasted seven innings for only the third time in his last 12 starts dating back to June 13. He had seven such starts over his first 13 games this season up to that point. The victory was Guthrie’s ninth of the season.

--DH Josh Willingham hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, his 13th of the season and first as a Royal. He was traded to Kansas City by Minnesota on Monday. He also had an RBI double in the seventh inning.

--1B Billy Butler went 3-for-5 and now has a hit in six straight games. He is hitting .360 with three RBIs over that span. Since July 21, which began a stretch of consistent play at first base, Butler is hitting .323 with seven doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs.

--SS Alcides Escobar had three hits and drove in a pair of runs Sunday, giving him five RBIs in the series against Minnesota. He has driven in 13 runs in all against the Twins this season, seven more than against any other opponent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time we have these days, it seems like he’s on the mound.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on having veteran RHP Jeremy Guthrie on the mound Sunday. Guthrie worked around two rain delays to pitch seven innings in a 12-6 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he is not permitted to swing a bat for another week. He will not undergo x-rays on his fractured right hand until the end of the Royals’ nine-game road trip on Aug. 24, a move that could delay a potential return to the lineup by at least 10 days. If all progresses well, Hosmer could re-join the Kansas City lineup sometime in September.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

DH Josh Willingham

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Nori Aoki