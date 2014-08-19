Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kansas City first baseman/designated hitter Billy Butler had seemingly settled into a nice career as a DH with the Royals. That is, until late July, when first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a fractured right hand, an injury that would cost him six-to-eight weeks on the disabled list.

With no other natural fits for the first-base slot on the roster, Butler, who came up as a first baseman, was plugged into a defensive role for an extended period for the first time since 2010, when he played in 127 games at first. He’s played in 38 games there in the last three-plus years combined, until July 21.

But that doesn’t mean Butler was unprepared for the job. On the contrary, it was the preparation that made the move easier for the Royals.

“I take ground balls every day, regardless of whether I was playing over there or not knowing if I was going to play or if I was ever going to play,” Butler said. “I just stayed ready. I couldn’t have stepped in the way I did this year if I wasn’t doing that.”

Butler has performed well in the field too, boasting a perfect fielding percentage through 22 starts at first this season. But it’s the improvement with the bat since taking over first that’s been perhaps the most valuable to the Royals.

Entering Monday’s game, Butler was hitting .323 with seven doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs in 26 games since July 21. A career .296 hitter, Butler was hitting only .269 with three home runs on July 20.

Coincidence? Butler doesn’t think so.

“Bad at-bats don’t stick with me long,” Butler said. “I’ve been contributing defensively, which is great. I pride myself on being ready and I‘m proud of myself for stepping right in there and playing the way I have. And the team has been very successful with me over there.”

After Monday’s win against the Twins, Kansas City is 21-6 since Butler’s move into the field and two games ahead of the Detroit Tigers for first place in the American League Central race. Butler said he’s having the time of his life.

“The second half, so far, this is the most fun I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Butler said. “It’s a great group. Last year, the second half was the most fun I’d had. This one’s not over yet. I‘m planning on this one being a lot more fun.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 11-6, 3.29 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-8, 5.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas earned the victory, throwing seven innings of one-run ball Monday. He has lasted at least seven innings in all four of his starts against Minnesota this season. The home run allowed in his final inning of work was his first given up since June 27.

--LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-4 for his team-leading 34th multi-hit game of the season. Gordon went 8-for-13 in the four-game series, recording two hits in each of the four games. He is hitting .339 in 16 games against Minnesota this season.

--C Erik Kratz hit two home runs, the first multi-homer game of his big-league career. The first was his third career pinch hit homer and first since July of 2012 against Milwaukee. It was the second pinch-hit homer by a Royal this season.

--RHP Wade Davis pitched a clean eighth inning Monday, extending his scoreless innings streak to 20 2/3. The streak is the longest active streak in the majors. Davis has allowed only one run in his past 42 appearances dating back to April 26.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We look at last year as a step. That’s why this group, we’re not scared of nothing.” -- Royals 1B/DH Billy Butler, on how Kansas City is using last year’s experience, where the Royals finished 86-76, as a springboard to their success in 2014.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he was not permitted to swing a bat for another week. He said he could report back to Kansas City as soon as Aug. 21 for additional x-rays.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez