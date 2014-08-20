Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Kansas City Royals won for the 22nd time in 27 games, beating the Colorado Rockies 7-4. The Royals scored all their runs with two outs, including three-run rallies in the seventh to go ahead 4-2 and eighth to take a 7-2 lead.

Omar Infante went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs. It was his first four-hit game of the season, and he matched his career high with three doubles. The only other time Infante had three doubles in a game was May 27, 2004 at Kansas City while playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Infante entered the game with 15 doubles in 402 at-bats this season. He was also hitless in nine at-bats after going 1-for-18 in a weekend series at Minnesota. But Infante doubled home two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth, continuing the pattern of someone stepping up for the Royals, and maybe not someone expected, during their torrid stretch.

“It’s not going to happen every night,” first baseman Billy Butler said. “We realize that, but we’re going to fight to the last out. That’s the way this team’s always been, even when we weren’t going good. We have guys with a lot of heart in here that prepare well. We’re not going to do it every night, but we should ride it while we can.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-55

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 8-10, 2.60 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 12-8, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields gave up nine hits and two runs in six innings. It was the 23rd time in 27 starts that he has worked at least six innings, and he made his 18th quality start. Shields earned his 12th win of the season and his 28th career win in the month of August. Since his debut in 2006, only C.C. Sabathia (29) has more August wins than Shields.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera walked the first two batters he faced in the seventh. But he got Nolan Arenado to ground into a 5-3 double play and then got Corey Dickerson to ground out. Herrera extended his scoreless streak to 20 1/3 innings, the second-longest active streak in the majors behind teammate Wade Davis (21 2/3) and has not allowed a home run in 78 innings dating back to July 28, 2013.

--RHP Wade Davis struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth, extending his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings over 22 appearances. Davis has struck out at least one batter in 15 straight outings and 47 of 53 games this season. For the season, Davis has a 0.81 ERA, allowing five earned runs and 28 hits in 55 1/3 innings with 20 walks and 85 strikeouts.

--LHP Francisley Bueno hit a batter in the ninth and then yielded a two-run homer to Drew Stubbs that cut the Royals’ lead to 7-4. Bueno then retired the next batter he faced but gave way to closer Greg Holland after giving up an infield single to Nolan Arenado, who took second on C Salvador Perez’s throwing error. The home run was the first allowed this season by Bueno, who has pitched 26 1/3 innings in 22 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Omar’s swing is so simple, it’s not a lot of moving parts. He can get on a streak in a hurry.” -- Manager Ned Yost, of 2B Omar Infante who went 4-for-5 with four RBIs Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he was not permitted to swing a bat for another week. He said he could report back to Kansas City as soon as Aug. 21 for additional X-rays.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez