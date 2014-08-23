Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost wants first baseman Eric Hosmer back sooner than later but not sooner than it needs to be.

The risk of re-injuring or aggravating the stress fracture in his right hand outweighs the benefit of bringing him back.

“You get one shot at this,” Yost said. “We bring him back too early, and that (fracture) opens up again ... he’s done for the year.”

Hosmer is expected to undergo an X-ray on Monday. If all looks good, he’ll begin a hitting program before coming off the 15-day disabled list. A minor-league rehabilitation stint is unlikely because the season’s at the lower-level end at the end of the month.

“I don’t know what I‘m going to do there,” Yost said.

Yost also might not know where.

Billy Butler has moved over from the DH role to first base and has flourished, reaching base safely in 19 of 24 starts there. Butler is a career .306 hitter when he’s in the field, compared with .291 as DH.

Butler was hitting under .270 with a slugging percentage at .360 as the primary designated hitter this season.

Josh Willingham was acquired from Minnesota in a waiver trade on Aug. 11 and is riding a five-game hitting streak as the current DH after hitting a home run in the Royals’ victory on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 9-10, 4.48 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-7, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (10-9, 3.40 ERA) became the 12th Royals rookie to earn more than 10 wins in a season -- and first since Brian Bannister in 2007 -- after defeating the Rangers 6-3 on Friday night. Ventura, who is near the top in several statistical categories among rookie pitchers in the AL, gave up one run in six innings while walking three an striking out six. He improved to 8-0 when the Royals score three runs or more. Over his last two starts, Ventura has walked nine hitters, yet none have scored. “He’s got really good stuff,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s able to get himself in situations and pitch through them because he’s got a 100 mph fastball, a curveball that drops off the table. He’s got a great change. When he stays within himself, he’s really a pitcher out there. It’s being able to harness that.”

--1B Billy Butler went 1-for-5 with a home run and RBI in the Royals’ 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday, a game after snapping an eight-game hitting streak Wednesday. During the first seven games of a nine-game road trip, Butler is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. He’s hit safely in 19 of 24 starts at first base since Eric Hosmer went on the DL.

--1B Eric Hosmer is expected to undergo an X-ray on Monday. If all looks good, he’ll begin a hitting program before coming off the 15-day disabled list. A minor-league rehabilitation stint is unlikely because the season’s at the lower-level end at the end of the month.

--RHP Gregg Holland became the second Kansas City pitcher to record 40 or more saves in consecutive seasons after pitching a perfect ninth to secure the Royals a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Friday. Dan Quisenberry had 45 and 44 in 1983 and ‘84. “It’s quite an accomplishment,” manager Ned Yost said.

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored in the Royals’ 6-3 victory over Texas on Friday. It marked the 10th game this season Cain has had three hits or more this season. Cain is a career .347 hitter against Texas. “Lorenzo is a guy who can put some hits up. He can get hot in a heartbeat.”

--DH Josh Willingham extended his hitting streak to four after going 1-for-3 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored in the Royals’ 6-3 victory over Texas on Friday. Willingham, acquired from Minnesota in a waiver trade on Aug. 11, is hitting .409 with two home runs, three doubles, six RBIs and eight runs during the hitting streak.

--C Salvador Perez went 0-for-5 with an RBI in Kansas City’s 6-3 victory over the Rangers in his first game back since an MRI showed no structural damage in a patella tendon in his knee. Perez has a team-leading 15 home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were kind of two Yordanos. One who was within himself, banging strikes and staying downhill. And there was one where he was just rearing back and throwing, struggled to keep the ball down. All in all I thought he threw a good ballgame for us.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, of RHP Yordano Ventura, who became the 12th Royals rookie to earn more than 10 wins in a season.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (right knee discomfort) was scratched from the lineup Aug. 20. An MRI exam Aug. 21 found no structural damage. He returned Aug. 22.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he was not permitted to swing a bat for another week. He is expected to undergo an X-ray on Aug. 25. If all looks good, he'll begin a hitting program before coming off the 15-day disabled list. A minor-league rehabilitation stint is unlikely because the season's at the lower-level end at the end of the month.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez