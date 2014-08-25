Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost said he doesn’t need to state the obvious to his eager bunch of players experiencing their first taste of a pennant race.

There are no gimmes in the big leagues even in games “you’re supposed to win.”

Such as games against the team with the worst record in baseball. Kansas City ultimately took two of three games in a weekend set against the Texas Rangers but lost on Sunday, 3-1.

They know because of experience.

“They’ve been on the flip side, where they’ve been in last place and teams come in and overlooked us and we’d take them two out of three,” Yost said. “They know. They grew up learning that.”

The Royals, who had won 24 of 30 entering play Sunday, struggled to put anything together against spot starter Scott Baker, who held Kansas City to one run over five innings.

Kansas City returns home coming off a 6-3 road trip and up 2 1/2 games on Detroit in the American League Central Division.

“A team comes in and people say ‘you should sweep these guys,'” Yost said. “It’s like OK, go back to your office or sit on your couch. You don’t understand the difficulty of playing a major-league game. It’s hard to win a major-league game. You take nobody for granted.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-2, 2.05 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 12-6, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas (10-6, 3.17 ERA) allowed 15 base runners but only three runs (two earned), yet took the loss, 3-1 to Texas on Sunday. Vargas gave up 11 hits and walked four while striking out three. “I thought he did a phenomenal job of keeping us in the game, getting us through six innings,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “He made really good pitches when he needed to.”

--1B Billy Butler accounted for Kansas City’s only run with a home run in the fourth inning of the Royals’ 3-1 loss to Texas on Sunday. Butler, who has hit safely in 20 of 27 starts at first base since Eric Hosmer went on the DL, went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and finished Kansas City’s nine-game road trip hitting .270.

--LF Alex Gordon went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Royals’ 3-1 loss to Texas on Sunday. Still, he’s hitting .324 over his last nine games with a double, triple, three home runs and four RBIs.

--RHP Jason Frasor pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Kansas City’s 3-1 loss to Texas on Sunday in his first appearance against his former team since being traded last month for Triple-A pitcher Spencer Patton. “It’s been a real easy transition,” said Frasor, who is 2-0 with a 1.97 ERA in 14 games covering 9 1/3 innings. “And back-to-back years I’ve been in a pennant race. The first nine years ... no meaningful baseball in August and September, now back-to-back years. That’s what it’s all about.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Rangers starter Scott) Baker, especially, did a good job of keeping us off-balance. We just couldn’t get anything going all day, outside of Billy’s (Butler) home run. We didn’t have many more opportunities than that.” -- Manager Ned Yost.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he was not permitted to swing a bat for another week. He could resume baseball activities Aug. 25 after a scheduled X-ray. If all looks good, he’ll begin a hitting program before coming off the 15-day disabled list. A minor-league rehabilitation stint is unlikely because the season’s at the lower-level end at the end of the month.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez