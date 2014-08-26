Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eric Hosmer said he expects he will be the Royals first baseman when he returns. That return date, however, remains in question.

The Royals are 17-6 in August without Hosmer, who went on the disabled list Aug. 1 with a fractured right hand. After a Cat-scan Monday, Hosmer received the clearance to pick up a bat.

“He can swing, but not hit,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

If he has no setbacks, Hosmer will be permitted to hit off the tee and take swings off soft toss on Thursday.

If the Royals’ Triple-A Omaha affiliate makes the playoffs, Hosmer would likely join them next week. The Storm Chasers own a game lead in their division.

Yost said he would like Hosmer to get 20-25 at-bats on a minor league rehab assignment to get his timing back.

While Hosmer was the 2013 American League Gold Glove first baseman, the Royals are 20-8 when Billy Butler starts at first this season. They are 51-50 when Hosmer starts at first.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-9, 5.96 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 8-11, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Downs threw about 25 pitches and could be activated this weekend for the series against the Indians. Downs went on the disabled list Aug. 12 with a stiff neck.

--LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Tuesday against the Twins, is receiving 9.34 run support per nine innings in his August starts. In his previous eight starts, the Royals backed Duffy with just 1.44 runs per nine innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in his career against the Twins.

--LF Alex Gordon played in his 1,000th Royals game. Gordon, who went 1-for-4, is the 10th player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

--3B Mike Moustakas homered in the third for the lone Kansas City run in an 8-1 loss to the Yankees. Moustakas has a season-high six-game hitting streak to raise his average to .208.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the last month or so, I think I’ve been pitching pretty well for the most part. I had a little hiccup today, but that’s part of the game. Sometimes you get hit. There are a lot of good hitters over there, a lot of good veteran hitters especially. That’s not a ballclub you can take lightly.” -- RHP James Shields, who gave up six runs on 10 hits, including two homers, in 6 2/3 innings to absorb the loss against the Yankees Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. An MRI on Aug. 14 showed progress, but he was not permitted to swing a bat. He received the OK Aug. 25 to take dry swings after a CT-scan of his fractured right hand.

--LHP Scott Downs (stiff neck) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 12. He threw about 25 pitches Aug. 25 and could be activated the weekend of Aug. 30-31.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez