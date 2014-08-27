Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura will skip his Wednesday start because of a sore back.

“After his last start, he started experiencing some mid-back tightness and some little soreness,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It’s gotten better over the last couple of days, but it’s something we really don’t want to push. It’s a precautionary. We think it’s better to bang him one start and go from there.”

Yost said a MRI detected “a little fluid back there, which is a sign of inflammation, but no damage at all.”

Ventura is 10-9 with a 3.40 ERA in 25 games, 24 of them starts. He also missed a start earlier in the season with a tender elbow.

The Royals are optimistic Ventura will miss just one start and not have to go on the disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 14-8, 3.65 ERA) at Royals (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1-0, 6.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Liam Hendriks will be promoted Wednesday and start in the place of RHP Yordano Ventura, who has a bad back. Hendriks, who was acquired in a July trade with the Blue Jays, went 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA with Triple-A Omaha, allowing no earned runs in 15 innings in his past starts, while allowing 10 hits, striking out 13 and walking three. “I found out last night after the game,” Hendriks said. “Polly (Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg) called me into the office and I thought I was in trouble. So it’s a good thing when you’re not in trouble. He told me I was coming up here. I had a 6:30 a.m. flight out of Reno this morning (Tuesday). Me and my wife jumped on that and I came straight to the field.” He went 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA in three starts with Toronto.

--2B Omar Infante was held out of the lineup with shoulder inflammation. “We’ll probably give him a day or two or three,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Infante is hitting only .255, but his 59 RBIs ties him for the team lead.

--LF Alex Gordon’s walk-off home run Tuesday was the second of his career. His first was July 30, 2010 against the Orioles. It was the 65th walk-off home run in franchise history. The previous was OF Justin Maxwell’s grand slam last Sept. 22 against the Rangers.

--RHP Wade Davis extended his scoreless inning streak to 23 2/3 innings over 24 games with a flawless ninth. He has given up just two runs in his past 49 outings, covering 52 innings for a 0.35 ERA, while striking out 82.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t care how we do it. Is that way really, really fun? Yeah, to win a game in that fashion where you’ve kind of been stymied all night long and then the ninth inning comes up -- base hit and, kaboom, the game’s over.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost after a win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore back) will skip his start Aug. 27.

--2B Omar Infante ( shoulder inflammation) did not play Aug. 26.He is day-to-day.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He received the OK to take dry swings after a CT scan Aug. 25.

--LHP Scott Downs (stiff neck) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 12. He threw about 25 pitches Aug. 25 and could be activated the weekend of Aug. 30-31.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez