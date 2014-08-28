Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Aaron Crow, who was a 2011 All-Star selection as a rookie, was optioned Wednesday to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to make roster space for right-hander Liam Hendriks, who was making a spot start.

Crow was demoted with a 6-1 record and 3.86 ERA in 59 relief appearances. Crow’s shortcoming was he had minor league options remaining.

“We just have so few guys right now that have options,” manager Ned Yost said. “And we can get him back in six days. We needed a spot for Hendriks so we could skip Yordano (Ventura, sore back) and that’s what we came up with.”

The plan is for Crow to throw two innings Thursday for the Naturals and another inning Sunday and rejoin the Royals on Tuesday after the Northwest Arkansas season ends.

“You don’t really want to do it, but we did it with Wade Davis last year at the end of the year,” Yost said. “It’s something that you just have to do. Luckily for us, it’s not a deal where we miss him for 10 days. He’ll be back in six days and right back in the thick of it.”

Davis pitched two innings on Aug. 31 last season for High-A Wilmington before rejoining the Royals in September.

RECORD: 74-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 4.08 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 10-10, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Liam Hendriks went seven innings, allowing a run on four hits, in a no-decision in his Royals debut. He pitched for the Twins the past three seasons but was designated for assignment in December when they signed RHP Phil Hughes, who was the opposing starter Wednesday. “Pitching against the guy I ended up getting designated for was something interesting, throwing against the old team,” Hendriks said.

--LF Alex Gordon’s walk-off home run on Tuesday was his 118th home run. That sets a record for a player born in Nebraska. Hall of Famer Wade Boggs held the record with 117.

--RF Nori Aoki snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a first-inning infield single and then drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth. Aoki is hitting .444 with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

--RHP Wade Davis pitched a spotless eighth to extend his scoreless streak to 24 2/3 innings, the longest active streak in the majors. He picked up his eighth victory, which is the most by a Kansas City reliever since Ricky Bottalico won nine and Jose Santiago eight in 2000.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore back) skipped his start Aug. 27.

--2B Omar Infante (right shoulder inflammation) did not play Aug. 26 or Aug. 27. He is day-to-day.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He received the OK to take dry swings after a CT scan Aug. 25.

--LHP Scott Downs (stiff neck) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 12. He threw about 25 pitches Aug. 25 and could be activated the weekend of Aug. 30-31.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

