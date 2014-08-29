Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals added Jayson Nix into the mix on Thursday as they acquired the veteran journeyman infielder off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nix, who will likely join the club Saturday, hit .133 with one home run and three RBIs in 34 games this season with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pirates. He also hit .272 in 55 games with Durham, the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate.

”We got another guy for depth in the infield,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”We really love the job that Christian Colon has done, but going into September, we felt we needed another infielder for depth.

“Jayson Nix is a veteran guy and has played in big markets and fits our mold here of players that we like to bring in.”

Nix, 32, has a .214 batting average in 459 games over seven years in the majors. When he arrives, probably Saturday, the Royals will have to make a roster move to put him on the 25-man roster.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-6, 4.52 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 10-6, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Liam Hendricks retired the first 14 batters he faced and limited the Twins to one run on four hits over seven innings in his Royals’ debut Wednesday in a spot start. He was optioned Thursday to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but will be brought back Tuesday after the Naturals’ season ends. He will be used out of the bullpen in September. “The kid comes in, got good stuff, throws strikes and he’s not scared,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--LHP Scott Downs was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He had been out with a stiff neck. He has not pitched since Aug.2.

--RHP Michael Mariot, who had been on the disabled list with Triple-A Omaha with a right hamstring injury, was put on the 60-day DL. The move was made to make a 40-man roster available for INF Jayson Nix.

--LF Alex Gordon homered in the seventh for his eighth home run in August. It is the most home runs by a Royal in August since DH Chili Davis hit 12 in August, 1997. Gordon is hitting .343 with runners in scoring position, which ranks fourth in the American League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t break their serve. They scored two, we scored two. They scored two, we scored two. They scored one, we scored one.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost after a loss to Minnesota in extra innings Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Mariot (right hamstring) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Omar Infante (right shoulder inflammation) did not play Aug. 26-28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore back) skipped his start Aug. 27.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He received the OK to take dry swings after a CT scan Aug. 25 and he took batting practice Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Bruce Chen

LHP Scott Downs

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez