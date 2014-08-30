Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Bruce Chen began the season in the Royals’ rotation, but was designated for assignment Friday.

Chen had been used sparingly out of the bullpen after a stint on the 60-day disabled list with a back injury. He led the Royals in victories in three consecutive seasons, 2010-12, but was primarily a starter those seasons.

One day after giving up six runs on five hits and two walks in the 10th inning against Minnesota, the Royals cut ties with Chen.

Royals manager Ned Yost acknowledged “it was hard” meeting with Chen to tell him the news after six seasons with the club.

”That wasn’t Bruce’s role,“ Yost said using him as a long reliever. ”Bruce is a starter. He fares better as a starter, but we’ve got starters that are going really well right now. There just wasn’t a spot for him. We needed somebody that could fill that role down there and be more accustom to it.

“He’s been here a long time. I’ve watched him win a bunch of ball games. His presence on the field well as well off the field has been great for all of us.”

Chen, 37, had a 47-43 record with a 4.53 ERA in six seasons with the Royals. He was 2-4 with a 7.45 ERA in 13 games this season.

Chen was also a clubhouse leader.

“He was always there to uplift you,” Yost said. “If you had a bad game, he would be the first one there, saying you’re going to get them tomorrow.’ He’s a guy that everybody looked to, to kind of lighten the mood in all situations. He’s going to be missed.”

Chen’s 2014 salary is $3.25 million with an option for 2015 with a $1 million buyout.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-7, 4.18 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 12-7, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Louis Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 2-1 with seven saves and a 3.86 ERA in 28 games with Omaha, striking out 53 in 39 2/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 7.15 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season with Kansas City after pitching a scoreless inning Friday in the 6-1 loss to the Indians.

--3B Mike Moustakas hit six of 15 home runs this season against the Indians. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and hit by a pitch in four plate-appearances Friday. “I know Moustakas has hurt us a lot,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “ Sometimes it’s just timing, the guy is hot when you play a certain team. It seems there’s one guy on each team that gives you fits. Moustakas, every time we make a mistake he kills us.”

--SS Alcides Escobar went 4-for-5 and drove in the only Kansas City run. It was Escobar’s fourth career four-hit game, matching his career high.

--RHP James Shields, who starts Saturday, is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA in 12 home starts this season. He has won his past three starts against the Indians, holding them to four earned runs over 20 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw the ball OK. He ran into trouble in the third inning where he threw a couple of inside fastballs that kind of crept back into middle in and ended up getting hurt by them.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost on LHP Jason Vargas after a loss to Cleveland on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (right shoulder inflammation) did not play Aug. 26-29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore back) skipped his start Aug. 27.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He received the OK to take dry swings after a CT scan Aug. 25 and he took batting practice Aug. 28. He will begin a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 30 with Triple-A Omaha.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez