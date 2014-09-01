Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-handed relievers are providing little relief for the Kansas City Royals this year.

Bruce Chen was released Friday one day after giving up six runs in the 10th inning to the Twins.

Scott Downs, another veteran lefty, took the loss in the 10th inning Saturday, giving up a triple and single to the only two the Cleveland Indians batters he faced. Downs is 0-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games with the Royals.

Lefty Tim Collins was effective the three previous seasons out of the bullpen, but he was ineffective this season and was shipped back to Triple-A Omaha.

Left-hander Francisley Bueno, enduring an inconsistent season, surrendered a two-run homer to Cleveland’s Carlos Santana in the ninth inning Friday.

The Royals will have another lefty in the bullpen Tuesday: Brandon Finnegan, who was their top pick in the June draft.

Finnegan, who helped TCU make the College World Series, has thrown only 27 professional innings and just 12 above Class A, but the Royals believe he has the makeup and stuff to have success now in the majors.

He has a 1.33 ERA with four walks and 26 strikeouts in 27 innings with high Class A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

While the Royals envision him a starter in future years, he will be used out of the bullpen in September as the club makes a push for a playoff spot.

Kansas City used three right-handed relievers Sunday in a game that was suspended with the Indians ahead 4-2 in the 10th inning. The contest will be completed Sept. 22 in Cleveland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-61

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 9-11, 5.44 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 10-9, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Terrance Gore will join the Royals on Tuesday as a pinch-running weapon. Gore has stolen 47 bases in 54 attempts this year and has been described as having Billy Hamilton-type speed. Gore’s offense is lagging, though: He hit a combined .221/.289/.257 with no homers and 15 RBIs in 106 games this season for high Class A Wilmington and Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, the Royals’ first-round pick in the June draft, will be among the team’s September call-ups. He has thrown only 27 innings in the minors, going 0-4 with a 1.33 ERA with four walks and 26 strikeouts in a combined 13 games (five starts) for high Class A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

--LF Alex Gordon hit his 18th home run to tie the game in the ninth inning. A dozen of Gordon’s homers either tied the game or gave the Royals a lead. He is 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the suspended game that will be completed Sept. 22.

--LHP Danny Duffy threw 114 pitches in 6 2/3 innings Sunday against the Indians. That is the most pitches he threw in a game since tossing 119 on Sept. 6, 2011, at Oakland. Duffy had Tommy John surgery after making just six starts in 2012. He limited the Indians to two runs (one earned) on five hits Sunday.

--RHP Yordano Ventura returns to the mound Monday after missing his previous start with a sore back. Ventura has already thrown 145 2/3 innings this season. His career high is 150 innings, set last season.

--DH/OF Josh Willingham was held out of the lineup Sunday due to a bad back. The Royals hope he will be able to return Tuesday, when they face Rangers LHP Derek Holland.

--2B Omar Infante, who sat out the previous five days due to right shoulder inflammation, was back in the lineup Sunday. He went 1-for-4 in the game that was suspended and will be completed Sept. 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not over yet.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after Sunday’s game against the Indians was suspended in the 10th inning with Cleveland ahead 4-2. The game will be completed in Cleveland on Sept. 22.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH/OF Josh Willingham (sore back) did not play Aug. 31. The Royals hope he will be able to return Sept. 2.

--2B Omar Infante (right shoulder inflammation) did not play Aug. 26-30. He was back in the lineup Aug. 31.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore back) skipped his start Aug. 27. He is scheduled to start Sept. 1.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He received the OK to take dry swings after a CT scan Aug. 25 and he took batting practice Aug. 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 30.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Billy Butler

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Jayson Nix

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez