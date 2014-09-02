Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First baseman Eric Hosmer came off the disabled list and was in the lineup.

First baseman-designated hitter Billy Butler was not.

The Royals are 22-11 when Butler starts at first, which is where he played in August with Hosmer out with a fractured right hand. Butler’s offense perked up with him playing first base. He has a .645 OPS while DHing this season, compared to a .815 OPS while playing first.

In addition, Butler homered against Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis on Aug. 28 at Texas and is 3-for-9 off him. Manager Ned Yost started Raul Ibanez, who is 1-for-9 off Lewis, as the designated hitter.

Butler turned down interview requests before the game, but he could not have been happy with being on the bench.

“Whoever gets hot is going to play,” Yost said of his lineup.

He said he wanted to give Butler a breather after he played every game in Hosmer’s absence.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1st 2014 start) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 10-10, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Carlos Peguero, who hit 15 home runs in August with Triple-A Omaha, was promoted Monday and made his Royals debut. “He’s got good power,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And that’s why we put him in there. We don’t want him sitting around and getting cooled off.” Peguero doubled and scored in the fourth. Peguero hit 30 home runs with the Storm Chasers.

--OF Lane Adams, who turned down a basketball scholarship to Missouri State to sign with the Royals, was recalled. Adams hit .269 with 11 home runs with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Adams made his big league debut in the eight as a pinch runner for DH Raul Ibanez, who walked.

--INF Johnny Giavotella was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he hit .308 with 33 doubles. Giavotella went 6-for-34 with a home run and five RBIs in 10 games this season with Kansas City.

--LHP Chris Dwyer and RHP Blake Wood were designated for assignment to make room for September call-ups. In 2.1 innings this season, Dwyer gave up four runs for a 15.43 ERA. Wood last pitched for the Royals in April. In seven games, he has a 7.11 ERA.

--C Francisco Pena, who hit 27 home runs with 61 RBIs for Triple-A Omaha, was recalled. He will be the Royals’ third catcher behind Salvador Perez and Erik Kratz. He is the youngest son of former Royals manager Tony Pena. His brother, Tony Pena Jr., is a former Royals shortstop.

--RHP Casey Coleman was summoned from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA and three saves. It is his third stint this season with Kansas City.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan had his contract selected from Northwest Arkansas. He was 0-4 with a 1.33 ERA this season in the minors in only 27 innings with four walks and 26 strikeouts in a combined 13 games (five starts) for high Class A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A pretty good day. Tomorrow is going to be a new day. I just try to stay in my approach, let the ball come to me and try to put a good swing on the ball.” -- C Salvador Perez, who had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs to lead the Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Rangers Monday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (broken third metacarpal on his right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He received the OK to take dry swings after a CT scan Aug. 25 and he took batting practice Aug. 28. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 30. He was activated Sept. 1.

--DH/OF Josh Willingham (sore back) missed his third straight game Sept. 1. The Royals hope he will be able to return Sept. 2.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (sore back) skipped his start Aug. 27. He started Sept. 1.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

1B Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

DH Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

RF Carlos Peguero