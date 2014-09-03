Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-handed relievers Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland, who manager Ned Yost refers to as his Big Three, were unavailable Tuesday night.

Yost likes to use Herrera in the seventh, Davis in the eighth and Holland in the ninth when the Royals have a late lead.

The Royals are 54-3 when leading after six innings and 61-1 when leading after seven innings.

Yost’s Big Three, however, had pitched in the three previous games. Closer Holland had worked in five of the past six games, throwing 76 pitches in that span. Davis had thrown 40 pitches in the past three nights, while Herrera had thrown 35 and 65 in five of the past seven games.

”You probably won’t see them tonight,“ Yost said before the game. ”They know their importance on this team. All three showed up early yesterday (Monday) before we could ask them and say we’re good to go now tonight.

”It’s one of those things where you go three days in a row and stay away from them. You don’t even ask them. You don’t even look at them. They’re a tremendous asset to have. I didn’t even want ‘em getting off that bench down there. I told ‘em not even to get a pack of sunflower seeds. Don’t get off that bench, have somebody get ‘em for you.

“You run into problems if you overuse them and burn them out. You’ve got to take advantage of the situation. I was hoping last night (Monday) would be one of those where we could get a four-run lead and not have to use them, that we could mix and max them.”

Yost called on left-hander Francisley Bueno, who threw one pitch and recorded one out, and right-handers Jason Frasor, who claimed the victory, and Aaron Crow, who notched the save, for the final two innings in the 2-1 triumph Tuesday night over the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-8, 4.44 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 10-7, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Terrance Gore, who was called up from the minors, made his major league debut in the eighth as a pinch runner. Gore stole 47 bases in 54 attempts this season with Triple-A Omaha and Class A Wilmington. He has 168 stolen bases with 17 caught stealing in his minor league career. Royals manager Ned Yost called Gore a “weapon” as a pinch runner. One opposing scout called Gore “the fastest player in baseball.” He was used as a pinch runner in the eighth.

--RHP Liam Hendriks was recalled from the minors. Hendriks made a spot start Wednesday against the Twins, allowing a run and four hits over seven innings. He will be used as a longer reliever in September. Hendriks went a combined 12-2 this season in Triple-A.

--INF Christian Colon was recalled Tuesday, but suffered a fractured right middle finger while starting at third base in his first game back. Colon hit .302 in 20 games with Kansas City, but will probably miss the remainder of the season.

--RHP Aaron Crow was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two appearances after being optioned last week. Crow was needed immediately, earning a save in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers, giving up a single and striking out one in the ninth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: Just a big win for us. We had to have it.” -- CF Jarrod Dyson, after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--IF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2 in the second inning. He will likely miss the remainder of the season.

--DH/OF Josh Willingham (bad back) missed his fourth consecutive game Sept. 2. He took some swings Sept. 2 with no discomfort and was available to pinch hit.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore