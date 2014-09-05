Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The upcoming road trip could determine the outcome of the Kansas City Royals’ season.

First is a weekend visit to New York to face the Yankees, who remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot. Next, Kansas City travels to play the Detroit Tigers, who are in a dogfight with the Royals for the American League Central championship.

While the Yankees and Tigers have recent playoff experience, the Royals have not sniffed the playoffs since winning the 1985 World Series. Will Kansas City feel the pressure?

”There’s always going to be pressing,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said Wednesday before the Royals completed a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 4-1 win. ”These guys want to do good. They want to win a championship. There’s going to be a period where they are going to try too hard. It’s just natural.

”You (must) stay focused on your task at hand today because if you don‘t, it kinda runs away from you, especially when you are in a tight race like we are. ...

“If you start thinking down the road if we don’t win today and we don’t win tomorrow and Detroit wins and the next thing you know we’re four games (out). It’s a lot of baggage you don’t need to carry. Focus on winning this game today. That’s all matters. Don’t think about tomorrow. Don’t think about the next day. Just think about what can we do to win this ballgame today, and it makes it easier.”

Following the trip to New York and Detroit, the Royals return home for a 10-game homestand with the first seven games against the Boston Red Sox, a last-place club, and the Chicago White Sox, who are 12 games below .500, giving Kansas City a chance to make up ground if needed. The homestand ends with three games against Detroit.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Yost said. “It’s going to be a tough road trip.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-61

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 12-7, 3.38 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-3, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Christian Colon, who fractured the tip of his right middle finger Tuesday, is available to pinch-run or bunt, but he won’t play defense until he can throw. He won’t go on the disabled list because the Royals have an expanded roster in September.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was the Royals’ first pick in the June draft, is in the Kansas City bullpen, but he has not been used. He warmed up in the eighth inning Tuesday with the Royals leading the Rangers 4-1, but he did not pitch. “Right now, what we’re looking to do is get him in a game,” manager Ned Yost said. “We’re looking for a low-leverage situation just to get his feet wet and let him build off this. I think the best thing I can provide is an opportunity to him, and then he’s got to run with it from there. If he handles the mid- to low-level opportunity good, then we’ll just start incorporating some higher-leverage situations and see how he does then.”

--RHP James Shields, who starts Friday against the Yankees, snapped a six-game losing streak at Yankees Stadium on July 9, 2010. He is 2-6 there. He has a 9-16 record with a 4.33 ERA in 30 starts against the Yankees.

--LF Alex Gordon, who hit nine home runs in August, hit his first in September on Wednesday, a two-run shot in the fourth. “I hit it well and I thought I got enough, but it barely goes out,” Gordon said. “So you never know when you hit it to center field here. It was good to get an early lead for (Jason) Vargas, who was pitching well tonight.” Gordon’s 19 home runs lead the Royals. The Royals improved to 12-6 when he bats third.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was sharp tonight, had his good command, spotted his fastball well, his changeup was really working for him, off-speed stuff was good. Just pitched a great game.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on LHP Jason Vargas, who pitched the Royals to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--DH/OF Josh Willingham (bad back) missed his fourth consecutive game Sept. 2. He took some swings Sept. 2 with no discomfort and was available to pinch hit.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore