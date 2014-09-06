Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The out-of-town scoreboard in many stadiums can be quite noticeable and perhaps seem even a little larger this time of year.

Many players and managers will admit to sneaking a peak or knowing how their main competition’s games are progressing.

Kansas City manager Ned Yost is not one of them.

Not only will he not watch the scoreboard from whatever stadium he’s managing in, but he’s not staying up late at night. About the closest thing he’ll come to paying attention is being asked about his competition’s games or checking the standings every few days.

“If we win, it takes care of itself,” Yost said before Friday’s game in New York. “I don’t watch the scoreboard. I don’t stay up late at night. I really try to stay focused on (us).”

This also isn’t Yost’s first time with a September pennant race. He was Atlanta’s bullpen coach from 1991-1998 and then its third-base coach from 1999-2002.

As a manager, Yost is involved in his fourth playoff race.

With the Milwaukee Brewers, he entered September 2007 one and half games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. A year later, he held a 5 1/2-game lead in the wild-card race, but when the Brewers lost five games off their lead, Yost was replaced by current hitting coach Dale Sveum.

Last year in his second season managing the Royals, Yost entered September 6 1/2 games out of the second wild-card race. The Royals wound up with 86 wins for their second winning season since 1994 and this year, the Royals have turned an eight-game deficit in the division to a one game lead.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-61

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 8-11, 2.42 ERA) at Yankees (Brandon McCarthy, 5-4, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy will make his 23rd start Saturday afternoon in New York and is third in the American League in earned-run average behind Chris Sale and Felix Hernandez. Duffy last pitched in Sunday’s suspended game against the Cleveland Indians, when he allowed one earned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. His opponents’ batting average is .201, third in the American League but would be the lowest by a Royals lefty if Duffy keeps it going. The previous mark was .223 by LHP Larry Gura in 1981. Duffy has faced the Yankees three times at Kansas City, allowing 13 runs and 14 innings. He faced New York on June 7 and allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

--DH/OF Josh Willingham missed his sixth straight game with a sore back. Willingham has not played since Aug. 29 and had one hit in his previous 11 at-bats before getting injured.

--RHP Greg Holland was held out of Friday’s game with tightness in his triceps. The Royals said it was not serious and for precautionary reasons. Holland is tied with Atlanta’s Craig Kimbrel for the major league lead with 42 saves. He has converted 16 straight saves.

--RHP James Shields reached 200 innings for the eighth straight year by allowing three hits in 8 1/3 innings. He improved to 10-16 lifetime against the Yankees and 5-1 against teams from the American League East this season.

--RHP Wade Davis converted his first save and also extended his league-leading scoreless streak to 28 2/3 innings. He has not allowed a run since June 25 and leads the majors with a 0.72 ERA.

--LHP Bruce Chen was released by the Royals Friday as the team announced the move on their twitter account. Chen spent the last six seasons with the Royals and he was 2-4 with a 7.45 ERA in 48 1/3 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a night when he was on, dead 100 percent on. Everything that he threw he was throwing for strikes. He was changing speeds. He was sharp as a tack.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, of RHP James Shields, who came within two outs of a complete game Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (tight triceps) was held out of the Sept. 5 game. The Royals said it was not serious and for precautionary reasons.

--DH/OF Josh Willingham (sore back) did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 5. He took some swings Sept. 2 with no discomfort and was available to pinch-hit.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore