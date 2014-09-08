Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Brandon Finnegan was two when Derek Jeter made his first Opening Day start for the New York Yankees.

Two decades later, Finnegan recorded the second of what the Kansas City Royals are hoping are many more strikeouts to come.

Although Finnegan pitched in the only loss in the series at Yankee Stadium, his major league debut consisted of two scoreless innings.

”It was a great experience, being a part of that was awesome,“ Finnegan said. ”Being able to make my debut at Yankee Stadium it was awesome, I could definitely tell the difference when Derek Jeter walked to the plate there.

“Until Jeter walked out, it was a different feeling”

Finnegan was Kansas City’s top pick in June out of TCU, which reached the College World Series and pitched 27 innings in 13 professional outings for Single-A Wilmington and Double-A Northwest Arkanasas.

On Saturday, Finnegan pitched with the Royals in a five-run deficit but eventually he could wind up in higher leverage situations, especially on days when Kelvin Herrera or Wade Davis are unavailable.

“You bump him up incrementally,” manager Ned Yost said. “He handled to low-leverage situation really well. We’ll just kind of keep bumping him from there and see what we’ve got. But I’ll tell you what, his stuff was good, he threw strikes. He wasn’t overwhelmed.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (Jeremy Guthrie, 10-10, 4.31 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 12-12, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will be attempting to win his fifth straight road start Monday night when the Royals open a three-game series in Detroit. Guthrie has a 2.10 ERA in that span and has limited opponents to a .190 average. Overall Guthrie is 6-4 with a 3.84 ERA in road games and that includes a win in Detroit on June 18 that marked his first victory there in four years. Guthrie last pitched Tuesday against the Texas Rangers and did not get a decision after allowing one run and eight hits in seven innings of a 2-1 victory.

--LHP Danny Duffy was slated for an MRI in Kansas City after leaving Saturday’s start following his first pitch with left shoulder soreness. He is expected to miss at least one start and manager Ned Yost thought that it could be triceps tightness.

--DH Billy Butler had Sunday off. He is hitting .270 but is in a 1-for-19 slump.

--RHP Wade Davis turned 29 and celebrated by getting his second career save. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 29 2/3 innings and has a 0.17 ERA since April 26.

--RHP Greg Holland was held out due to tightness triceps. He threw before Sunday’s game and could be available Monday in Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A ‘W’ is a ‘W.’ I‘m on top of the world.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost after his team beat the New York Yankees on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (tight triceps) was held out Sept. 5-7 game. He threw before the Sept. 7 game and the Royals are hoping he will be available Sept. 8.

--DH/OF Josh Willingham (sore back) did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 5. He took some swings Sept. 2 with no discomfort and was available to pinch-hit.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore