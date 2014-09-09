Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Ned Yost says Kansas City’s current series with Detroit is no bigger than any other.

The Tigers beat the Royals, 9-5, Monday afternoon to shave Kansas City’s American League Central Division lead to a single game heading into Tuesday’s middle game of the set.

”They’re all important,“ Yost said before the series began. ”This isn’t any bigger than the Yankee series.

”And when we go home, it won’t be any bigger than those series.

“At this point in the season, they’re all important. We have to win them all.”

Managers and players always say a win in April is just as important as a victory in September.

But the reality is there are more than 100 opportunities to make up for a stumble made in the first month of the season but now the makeup chances are closing in on the teens.

Yost downplayed the edge the Tigers have in playing pressure games over the last three seasons, all of which ended with Detroit in first place.

”Experience is always great,“ Yost said. ”But the experience we got in New York was great. (Derek) Jeter Day and all that.

“Every day’s different in the big leagues. You don’t know what you’re going to get day-to-day.”

On Monday, the Royals got a loss, but Tuesday they get another chance to win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 11-7, 3.14 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 15-5, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been on the receiving end of two of the three eight-hit innings Detroit has had this year. Guthrie was on the mound July 10 in Kansas City when Detroit had an eight-hit inning and he was on the hill Monday at Comerica Park when the Tigers laced him for eight hits in a six-run inning. “He started the game out good,” manager Ned Yost said. “He should have been out of the (two-run) second. We didn’t make a play. It wasn’t one of our better defensive games. We were one pitch from getting out of the third inning several times. They found a lot of holes.” His 2 2/3 inning start was his shortest of the season.

--DH Billy Butler didn’t get a hit off Detroit starter RHP Justin Verlander for one of the few times in his career. Butler entered the game hitting .430 off Verlander (34-for-79) but was 0-for-3 against him Monday. “I don’t know whether I‘m more excited about winning my 150th game,” Verlander said, “or holding Butler and (Salvador) Perez hitless.”

--CF Lorenzo Cain was credited with an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning Monday. His fly ball to deep right center landed in right fielder Torii Hunter’s glove but ball and glove were dislodged when center fielder Don Kelly of the Tigers ran into his teammate. Kelly at first checked the glove but then went to retrieve the ball, which rolled close to the wall. It was the first inside-the-park home run by a Royal since OF David DeJesus on April 23, 2010 against Minnesota. It was the 95th such home run in Kansas City history.

--LHP Danny Duffy has “rotator cuff inflammation,” manager Ned Yost reported Monday, and “will be examined again in three days. We’ll see where we’re at then.” Yost said the Royals are hopeful Duffy will miss just one start before returning to the rotation. He threw just one pitch Saturday in New York before coming out of the game.

--RHP Greg Holland, who has not pitched since Sept. 2 due to a sore right triceps muscle, threw a short bullpen session Monday. Manager Ned Yost said he would not have used Holland against Detroit in the late-afternoon game. “We’ll wait and see how he feels,” Yost said. “I‘m hopeful about Tuesday night.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew that was going to happen. We were going to battle back and make it interesting. We stayed right in it to the end.” -- Manager Ned Yost, of Kansas City’s late surge Monday in the loss to the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) is hopeful, as of Sept. 8, that he’ll only have to miss one start.

--RHP Greg Holland (tight triceps) was held out Sept. 5-7. He threw before the Sept. 7 game, and the Royals hope he will be available Sept. 9.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore