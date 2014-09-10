Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- So now Ned Yost has to handle all the second-guessing.

The Kansas City manager put Jarrod Dyson in to pinch-run in an obvious double-steal situation Tuesday night and the speedy center fielder got picked off second to completely deflate the Royals’ chances to defeat the Detroit Tigers.

The resulting 4-2 Detroit win lifted it into a first-place tie with Kansas City in the American League Central Division pending the outcome of Wednesday night’s game between the rivals.

Yost got a little defensive when asked if the reason he tried a double-steal was because he didn’t have confidence in the abilities of left fielder Alex Gordon (who had struck out), catcher Salvador Perez and first baseman Eric Hosmer to drive them in.

“Sal smoked one to the fence in left field (leading off in the fourth),” Yost said. “Gordon almost hit a home run (with two on and a run already in during the fifth). My confidence (in them) is fine.”

Singles to short by right fielder Nori Aoki and second baseman Omar Infante got the Royals into a good situation against sometimes-shaky Tigers’ closer Joe Nathan.

Gordon fanned on a 3-2 slider and one strike into Perez’s at-bat, Yost inserted Dyson as a pinch-runner at second. He had replaced Infante with swift outfielder Terrance Gore after his single.

”With nobody out, I wasn’t running,“ Yost said. ”But after the strikeout, and the first pitch to Perez, I thought, ‘Okay, Sal (Perez) can hit one out of the park and (first baseman Eric) Hosmer can hit one out of the park. But if I put Dyson in I’ve got two of the fastest runners.’

”Stolen bases are always a risk, and with his speed and Gore’s speed, everybody in the park knows they’re stealing.

It takes a single or a double to score one run or maybe two runs (if we don’t steal). If we steal, we score at least one run with a single.”

Kansas City doesn’t have a steal sign for Dyson; he knew he was running.

“He’s looking for the right spot to steal a base,” Yost said.

But Detroit sniffed it out, which wasn’t overly difficult, and picked Dyson off.

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was standing on the bag when Dyson started his move to third. Nathan whirled and twirled a throw to Kinsler that caught Dyson several feet off the bag, dooming the rally and leaving both teams in first place in their division.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 13-7, 3.23 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 15-10, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas gave up a pair of home runs worth three runs to Detroit on Tuesday night to take the loss. “In the first two innings, he was struggling,” manager Ned Yost said. “In the third inning, he really got locked in well.” Tigers LF J.D. Martinez nicked him for his 20th home run with one out and nobody on in the fifth. “He tried two times to get it in on Martinez,” Yost said, “but he didn’t get the second one in there far enough.”

--3B Mike Moustakas had a single plus a double Tuesday night and is warming up at the plate at the right time. Moustakas now has hit safely in four straight games and seven of his last nine. That still leaves him at .209 for the season though.

--DH Josh Willingham edged out DH Billy Butler to earn the right to hit Tuesday night against Detroit RHP Max Scherzer. “That’s the toughest decision every day,” manager Ned Yost said, “whether to (DH) (Carlos) Peguero, (Josh) Willingham or Billy (Butler).” Butler entered hitting .264 off Scherzer but with no home runs. Willingham was at .250 but with two home runs. Both had three RBIs. Pegeuro was 0-for-3 against Scherzer. “Josh is a veteran who’s had some success off Scherzer,” Yost said. Willingham singled off Scherzer in the second and walked in the fourth but didn’t get a hit after that.

--2B Omar Infante entered Tuesday’s game 3-for-16 on Kansas city’s road trip but manager Ned Yost has no intention of replacing him in the starting lineup. “He’s the guy,” Yost said. “We don’t have anybody who is tearing the cover off the ball right now. Omar has a nice short stroke, he’s been in the big leagues for 10 years, he’s capable of getting you four hits on any given night. You don’t go fiddling with your lineup at this time of the year.” Infante broke out of his slump with singles in each of his last three at-bats.

--RHP Greg Holland threw another bullpen session Tuesday but manager Ned Yost is being coy about when his closer might be able to return to game action. “He threw again (Tuesday) and still felt a little twinge in his slider,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s getting real close. I wasn’t going to use him (Tuesday).”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to come back and play hard tomorrow. We’re in a tie and we’re just going to have to battle. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Forget about this game and come back tomorrow and salvage the series.” -- LF Alex Gordon, after Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers left the Royals in a first-place with Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) left his Sept. 6 start after one pitch. He hopes he will be able to return after missing one start.

--RHP Greg Holland (tight triceps) was held out Sept. 5-8. He threw before the Sept. 7 game, and the Royals hope he will be available Sept. 9.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore