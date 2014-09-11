Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The beauty of September baseball is that when one big game is over another follows the next day.

“Big Game James” Shields came up big again Wednesday for Kansas City, allowing two hits in seven innings as the Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-0 to reclaim a one-game lead over the Tigers in the American League Central Division.

Now Kansas City goes to Boston for a four-game series beginning Thursday while Detroit takes a day off before hosting third-place Cleveland in a three-game weekend set.

“You don’t earn the nickname ‘Big Game James’ for nothing,” manager Ned Yost said. “This was a very big game for us.”

Shields (14-7) allowed a leadoff single to Ian Kinsler, picked him off first and then retired the next 18 batters.

“A critical play in the game, I thought, was picking off Kinsler,” Shields said. “And next Torii Hunter hits a ball off my leg.”

Shields collected the ball and flipped to first, then struck out Miguel Cabrera. He struggled through a 1-2-3 second inning, it seemed, then settled in before giving up a one-out single to Hunter in the seventh.

“It’s huge,” Yost said before the game about sending Shields out to salvage the third game of the series with Detroit. “He’s the guy that leads our pitching staff. He’s the guy you want on the mound in the big game. You need a guy like that. It’s been that way forever.”

Kansas City’s right-hander had shut out the Yankees in New York over 8 1/3 innings of his previous start and did not get a decision against Cleveland in an 11-inning Indians win before that. Shields pitched the first seven innings of that game and gave up one run.

”He doesn’t let anything affect him,“ Yost said. ”Anything that ticks him off, I‘m glad for. It just makes him pitch better. Our club feeds off his emotion.

“If we’re struggling offensively, he comes down in the dugout screaming.”

Not much need for that lately. Shields makes other teams struggle, not Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 7-8, 5.29 ERA) at Royals (RHP Liam Hendriks, 1-1, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields earned his 14th victory Wednesday night with seven innings of two-hit ball in Kansas City’s 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. “You don’t earn the nickname ‘Big Game James’ for nothing,” manager Ned Yost said. “This was a very big game for us.” Shields gave up a leadoff single to Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler, picked him off, then retired 18 in a row. “This was a big series,” said Shields, whose Royals had lost the first two before capturing the third. “We didn’t want to get swept. This was a big game for us.”

--CF/RF Lorenzo Cain got a little riled by Detroit RHP Al Alburquerque’s fist-pumping and yelling Wednesday night after he struck out 3B Mike Moustakas to end the eighth inning. “I was on deck when he struck out Moustakas and did that fist-pumping,” Cain said. “I wanted to prove myself in my next at-bat -- and I did. I tripled. I know it’s an emotional game; I understand the emotion side of it.” Cain tripled leading off the ninth and scored on a sacrifice fly. Cain’s RBI single in the fourth scored the Royals’ second run.

--RHP Wade Davis filled in for injured closer RHP Greg Holland again Wednesday night. Davis earned his third save of the season for a 1-2-3 ninth that included two strikeouts. Davis now has 30 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, a club record and the longest in the majors at this time.

--DH Billy Butler did not play Wednesday night, having gone 0-for-7 on Kansas City’s trip. Butler has a .340 career batting average against Detroit starter RHP Rick Porcello.

--DH Josh Willingham earned the start Wednesday night and had two singles, one of which came off Tigers starter RHP Rick Porcello. Willingham took a .381 lifetime batting average off Porcello into the game.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera worked a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday night. He has thrown 29 2/3 scoreless innings in a row. Herrera throws up to 99 mph with a nice offspeed balance pitch.

--RHP Greg Holland could return to action this weekend at Boston. He’s been out since early in the month with a right triceps strain but has been improving gradually. He threw in the batting cages Wednesday and manager Ned Yost reported “he felt fine. He’s up to the point where I said, if he didn’t feel anything in his arm, then I’d give him one more day. We’ll see about Thursday.”

--RHP Luke Hochevar did his first throwing Wednesday since undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 17. “It felt awesome, my first couple of throws, just because I hadn’t thrown for a while. But overall it felt good,” Hochevar said. “Typically getting loose is a little cranky, but it felt awesome. Hopefully that continues.” Hochevar had two sessions of 25 throws from about 45 feet. “It was awesome. I was fired up. It was like I was getting ready for a game,” Hochevar said. He hurt his arm March 3 in an exhibition game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t earn the nickname ‘Big Game James’ for nothing. This was a very big game for us.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after RHP James Shields pitched the Royals past fellow AL Central contender Detroit on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) left his Sept. 6 start after one pitch. He hopes he will be able to return after missing one start.

--RHP Greg Holland (tight triceps) did not pitch Sept. 5-10. He threw before the Sept. 7 game. Holland could return to action Sept. 12-14 at Boston.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

RHP Liam Hendriks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore