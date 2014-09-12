Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Greg Holland is getting closer to a return to action.

The Kansas City Royals’ closer has not pitched since Sept. 3 because of tightness in his right triceps. He should be healthy enough to pitch this weekend.

Holland, who has 42 saves in 44 opportunities, played catch before the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday and said he was OK to pitch.

“Two days ago, he felt much, much better,” manager Ned Yost said. “He didn’t feel any tightness on his fastball and just a tinge of it on his slider. (Wednesday), he didn’t feel it at all. My mindset was to take him to where he felt good, didn’t feel anything, and then give him another day.”

In Holland’s absence, right-hander Wade Davis picked up three saves on the just concluded road trip -- one at Detroit and two at Yankee Stadium.

Davis lowered his ERA to 0.70 in 63 relief appearances, striking out 96 in 64 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .140 batting average.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 3-3, 6.47 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-9, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy, whose turn in the rotation was skipped Thursday due to a sore shoulder, saw the team physician. Manager Ned Yost said Duffy is feeling better, but Duffy was still awaiting word on when he can resume a throwing program.

--RHP Greg Holland (right triceps tightness) played catch Thursday, and he should be able to return to action this weekend. He has not pitched since Sept. 3.

--RHP Liam Hendriks lasted only 2 1/3 innings before being pulled. He gave up three runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter, throwing 65 pitches before departing. “For me, anytime you leave before six or seven, it’s frustrating,” Hendriks said. “You didn’t do your job.”

--LF Alex Gordon is mired in an 0-for-16 slump to drop his average to .269, although manager Ned Yost continues to bat him third. Gordon, who struck out twice in four at-bats Thursday, is 1-for-11 with one RBI in his past seven games, but he drew seven walks in that span.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan retired Boston DH David Ortiz on a ground ball to first base and struck out LF Yoenis Cespedes, the only two batters he faced, to end the seventh. Finnegan retired all eight batters he has faced, with seven of the eight having All-Star appearances on their resumes: Derek Jeter, Carlos Beltran, Mark Teixeira, Jacoby Ellsbury, Martin Prado, Cespedes and Ortiz.

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Friday, will be going for his eighth straight start, which would tie Kevin Appier’s rookie club record sent in 1990. Ventura tops all major league rookies with 19 quality starts. He turned in quality starts in each of his past seven outings.

--RHP Blake Wood and LHP Chris Dwyer, designated for assignment Sept. 1, were outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. In 2 1/3 innings this season, Dwyer gave up four runs for a 15.43 ERA. Wood last pitched for the Royals in April. In seven games, he had a 7.11 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t acceptable. It was a very frustrating outing. I felt fine, really good. I felt like I was throwing the ball well, movement was good. I decided to aim the ball and got behind guys, and you can’t do that to this lineup.” -- RHP Liam Hendriks, who was knocked out after 2 1/3 innings Thursday in the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right triceps tightness) did not pitch Sept. 5-11. Holland is expected to return to action during the Sept. 12-14 weekend.

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) left his Sept. 6 start after one pitch. As of Sept. 11, he was awaiting word on when he could resume a throwing program.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore