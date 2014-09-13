Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals left-hander Danny Duffy has thrown one pitch this month -- Sept. 6 at New York -- and walked off the mound with an aching shoulder.

Duffy is hoping to return to the rotation Tuesday against the White Sox.

He threw about 30 pitches at 75 feet on a flat surface Friday and reported no problems with his shoulder.

“I was a little leery of letting go of it at first,” Duffy said. “I was getting out on front and letting it go a little bit. I wasn’t feeling anything. I‘m just going to build on today and go out tomorrow and see how it feels. I think I’ll play catch again (Saturday). Whether I get off the mound will be dictated on how I feel.”

Duffy, who is 8-11 with a 2.42 ERA in 29 games, including 23 starts, hopes to throw a light bullpen session Sunday and start Tuesday.

“We have to go one day at a time, so I can’t make any for sure statements on that,” Duffy said. “That’s the goal to make that start Tuesday. Do what I’ve got to do to reach that goal.”

With the Royals contending for a playoff spot, Duffy does not want to miss any more starts.

”From the MRI, they told me nothing I could do is going to threaten anything long term, so that tells me your threshold for soreness or pain or whatever,“ Duffy said. ”That’s the great thing about it is I don’t have any pain.

“So everything is setup for me to just get in there and get my treatment done and get out there and do what I can do to get on the mound. I‘m not worried about anything. I just want to get out there and help my team however I can.”

This is what you play for?

“This is what I’ve been waiting for since I signed in 2007 to contend for a division championship and beyond that since when I signed when I was 18. This means the world to me as for everybody in the clubhouse. I just want to be part of it. I‘m looking forward to tomorrow to see how it feels again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-6, 4.01 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 10-11, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Greg Holland, who had not pitched since logging a save Sept. 3 against the Rangers because of right triceps tightness, threw a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Red Sox, striking out three and walking one. “Holly got his fastball up to 95, good slider, good command, three punch outs. I‘m happy to see that,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts Saturday, is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA against the Red Sox. He has not defeated the Red Sox since Sept. 19, 2011, while with the Orioles at Fenway Park. Guthrie is 0-1 in three starts against the Red Sox while with the Royals.

--LF Alex Gordon is in a 0-for-19 and 1-for-25 skid. Gordon’s average has dropped .267.

--DH Josh Willingham injured his groin in his final at-bat and unable to play on Friday. “We’re looking at probably a couple of days before we can get him to having him back as a pinch hitter,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re out of first place. It is what it is. We’ve got to grind away, come here tomorrow and get first place back.” -- Royals LF Alex Gordon after a loss to Boston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right triceps tightness) did not pitch Sept. 5-11. Holland is expected to return to action during the Sept. 12-14 weekend.

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) left his Sept. 6 start after one pitch. He made about 30 throws at 75 feet Sept. 12.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore