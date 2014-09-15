Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals still list “TBA” as their probable starting pitcher for Tuesday against the White Sox.

They are optimistic left-hander Danny Duffy will be able to take the mound that night. Duffy, however, has thrown only one pitch since Sept. 2 when he threw a season-high 114 pitches in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Indians, allowing two runs, one unearned, on five hits, while striking out six and walking three.

His next and last pitch was Sept. 7 at New York. After that first pitch, Duffy was led to the trainer’s room with a sore left shoulder. He missed his next start.

Duffy is hopeful he will return to the rotation Tuesday.

”Duff went out threw a side today and got through it pretty good,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said Sunday. ”We see how he rebounds tomorrow. Come in and see if he feels good. He’s been playing catch the last few days and threw a 20-pitch side today.

“If he has no issues, then we’ll make a determination. But when he threw, he had no stiffness, no pain. He felt good. So if he comes back and feels good tomorrow then we’ll make up our mind what we want to do.”

If Duffy is a no-go Tuesday, Yost said right-hander Liam Hendriks would be the “probable.” Hendriks is 0-2 with a 4.05 in three games, two of them starts, with the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-11, 5.05 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 14-7, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy (sore shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday. How he feels Monday will determine whether he will start Tuesday against the White Sox.

--LHP Jason Vargas matched his season high with eight strikeouts, two shy of his career best, but took the loss, charged with five runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. “Successful at some points and not successful in others,” Vargas summed up his outing.

--LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-4, including a double in the eighth. It was Gordon’s 214 double, tying OF Willie Wilson for seventh on the Royals’ all-time chart.

--RHP James Shields enters his Monday start against the White Sox with a consecutive scoreless streak of 18 1/3 innings, the longest of his career. Shields, a double-figure winner in eight straight seasons, is 6-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 20 games against the White Sox. He is 3-2 with a 2.10 ERA in nine starts as a Royal against the White Sox.

--1B Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer in the second inning. That was the first Royals’ home run with more than one runner on base since Nori Aoki’s grand slam on Aug. 5 at Arizona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never expect to lose three out of four, especially this late in the season when time is winding down. It’s nothing this team hasn’t been through before. We can bounce back from this. There is still time left.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, who hit a three-run homer in the second inning .

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) left his Sept. 6 start after one pitch. He made about 30 throws at 75 feet Sept. 12, then threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sept. 14. He is penciled in to start Sept. 16.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore