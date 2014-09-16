Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost lamented after right-handed reliever Aaron Crow surrendered a grand slam to Daniel Nava with two out in the sixth Sunday in a loss to Boston that he was “one out away” from Kelvin Herrera.

Yost said Crow is his sixth-inning guy and Herrera is his seventh-inning guy.

After the Sunday debacle, that is subject to change.

“Probably from here on out,” Yost said Herrera and right-hander Wade Davis, his eighth-inning setup for closer Greg Holland, may be called on earlier in crucial situations and possibly for more than inning.

He said Herrera has pitched more than one inning five times this season.

“Wade hasn’t done it at all, but he’s ready to do it,” Yost said.

He reiterated he had confidence Crow “was going to come in and get us through the inning.”

“He just didn’t execute his pitch,” Yost said. “A guy that had three home runs all year had his fourth. It was one of those things.”

But with time running out on the season and the Royals’ playoffs hopes, Yost will not hesitate to bring in Herrera and/or Davis for an extra out or two.

“Every game is do-or-die,” Yost said.

Yost used Herrera in the eighth inning with the Royals trailing by two runs and Davis in the ninth with the Royals down by a run, as Kansas City scored two in the ninth to pull out a 4-3 triumph over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-1, 4.73 ERA) at Royals (RHP Liam Hendriks (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Liam Hendriks will make another spot start Tuesday against the White Sox. He failed to make it out of the third inning in losing his previous start to the Red Sox.

--LHP Danny Duffy will miss another start. Duffy, who has been nursing a sore shoulder, will throw a four-inning simulated game, about 50 pitches, on Tuesday. If he has no problems, manager Ned Yost plans to reinsert him back into the rotation, starting him Monday at Cleveland. “What that does is it just makes sure that Danny is both physically and mentally ready for his next start,” Yost said. “He threw twice playing catch. He threw one bullpen session, where he threw 20 pitches and turned the last four or five pitches loose, pretty good velocity on his fastball. He was rusty on his slider. There is a lot of unknowns we think going into this game tomorrow.” Duffy had hoped to start Tuesday, but Yost opted to delay hit return to the rotation. “He feels good,” Yost said. “That’s a good thing.”

--DH Billy Butler, who played in only one of the four games against the Red Sox, was back in the lineup Monday night, but went 0-for-3 with a walk. He went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and is in a 1-for-30 slump. “You’re going put the hottest guys you’ve got in the lineup to try to create some offense,” Royals manager Ned Yost said before the 4-3 victory over the Red Sox. “You want to try to make sure you get the guys that are the hottest in that lineup every single day. Hopefully, Billy goes out and has some good at-bats and gets some hits and we can move forward.”

--RF Nori Aoki went 4-for-4 with a walk. It was his third four-hit game, the previous being Sept. 20, 2013 against the Cardinals while with the Brewers. Two of Aoki’s hits Monday never left the infield. He has 101 career infield hits, the most on the majors since 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a big win for us. We struggled the entire game. We picked up some huge runs. We definitely needed that and the win.” -- OF Lorenzo Cain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) left his Sept. 6 start after one pitch. He made about 30 throws at 75 feet Sept. 12, then threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sept. 14. He will throw a four-inning simulated game Sept. 16. If he has no setbacks, Duffy will start Sept. 22 at Cleveland.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore