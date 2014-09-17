Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Danny Duffy did not face White Sox hitters Jose Abreu, Adam Eaton, Alexei Ramirez and Conor Gillaspie on Tuesday night as he desired.

“I wish I was pitching,” Duffy said.

Instead, Duffy faced Royals teammates Terrance Gore, Carlos Peguero, Johnny Giavotella, Erik Kratz and Lane Adams in a four-inning 60-pitch simulated game in the afternoon.

Duffy has missed two starts with a sore shoulder and this was his final test before returning to the rotation Monday at Cleveland.

“Duffy’s stuff was really, really good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He threw some good curveballs, some really good changeups. He had regular life on his fastball. He was a little erratic with his command, which was to be expected.”

Yost said Duffy would be on his regular routine, “a side session and ready to go” Monday.

“I felt great,” Duffy said. “There’s nothing wrong. I felt stronger than I did for about the past month.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-3, 1.99 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 12-10, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields will start Saturday instead of Sunday against the Tigers as manager Ned Yost altered his rotation with the off day Thursday. That allows Yost to bring back Shields on three-days rest or LHP Jason Vargas on regular rest for a play-in game on Sept. 29. If the Royals are in the wild-card game on Sept. 30, Shields could start on his normal four-days between starts. If the Royals win the American League Central, Shields would start the opener on Oct. 2.

--LHP Danny Duffy (sore shoulder) threw a four-inning simulated game Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to the rotation on Monday after missing two starts.

--RHP Liam Hendriks lasted only three-plus innings against the White Sox, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk. While filling in for injured LHP Danny Duffy, Hendriks has surrendered 11 runs on 18 hits and three walks in 9 1/3 innings.

--C Salvador Perez walked in the second innings. He went 122 plate-appearances without a walk. His previous walk was Aug. 12.

--DH/RF Nori Aoki had his second straight four-hit game, a career best, against the White Sox. He is hitting .511, 23-for-45, against the White Sox this season and is a career .474 hitter against Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one of those days.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after Tuesday’s loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (inflamed rotator cuff) left his Sept. 6 start after one pitch. He made about 30 throws at 75 feet Sept. 12, then threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Sept. 14. He threw a four-inning simulated game Sept. 16. He is scheduled to start Sept. 22 at Cleveland.

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) was injured Sept. 2. He is able to pinch-run and appear as a pinch hitter in bunting situations, but he is unable to throw.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

