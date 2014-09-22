Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals will finish a suspended game Monday at the Cleveland Indians before playing their regular scheduled game.

The game was suspended Aug. 31 in the bottom of the 10th with the Indians leading 4-2. Then the rain started and continued throughout the night, so it was determined to finish the game at Cleveland when the two meet again. The Indians do not return to Kansas City.

“It’s a weird situation, but it would be fun to walk them off at their own park,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

That would happen if the Royals score three or more runs. If they score two, he said he could bring back closer Greg Holland for another inning. Holland was on the mound when the game ended.

“We’re going to enjoy this one, but we’ll be ready to play tomorrow,” Holland said after saving the 5-2 victory over the Tigers on Sunday. “It’s a tough situation. We’ll take it just as an inning. We’ve scored three runs in an inning many times. Try to get some guys on base and see what we can do.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-1, 5.29 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-0, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Moustakas gifted the Tigers with a run in the fourth with a fielding error. Moustakas committed six errors in the past 12 games. He has made five errors in 18 games against the Tigers this season.

--LF Alex Gordon snapped an 0-for-14 with a seventh inning RBI-double. Gordon is only 12-for-74 in 22 games since Aug. 29 with five extra-base hits. Manager Ned Yost dropped him to sixth in the batting order for the first time this season.

--RF Nori Aoki established a career high with his fifth triple of the season. He is hitting .435, 20-for-46, with runners in scoring position since the All-Star break.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie hit 3B Nick Castellanos with a pitch in the second inning. Guthrie is tied for the American League-lead with 14 hit batters. He is four innings shy of 200 innings for the second straight year and the fifth time in his career.

--SS Alcides Escobar began the second with his 33rd double. Kurt Stillwell holds the club record for a shortstop with 35 two-baggers in 1990.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt pressure, but I believed that I could get a hit there. It was a sinker inside. I went up there trying to get the ball where the outfielders weren‘t. I was able to do that.” -- Royals RF Nori Aoki after a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 7.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

RHP Aaron Crow

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore