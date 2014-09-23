Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Royals on Monday survived a challenging day in their attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 1985. The Royals split a doubleheader of sorts in Cleveland.

The first game wasn’t a full game. It was the bottom of the 10th inning of a game suspended on Aug. 31 in Kansas City. The Indians were leading 4-2, and needed to get three outs in the bottom of the 10th on Monday in order to make the win official. The Royals scored a run in the 10th, but the Indians won it 4-3.

The Royals quickly bounced back in the day’s regularly scheduled game to shut out the Indians 2-0 behind left-hander Danny Duffy. In his first start since Sept. 6, after missing two starts with a sore shoulder, Duffy pitched six scoreless innings to get the win.

More importantly, the split allowed the second-place Royals to gain ground on the AL Central-leading Detroit. The Tigers lost on Monday so the Royals pulled to within one game of Detroit for the division lead, while also maintaining their hold on one of the two wild-card spots.

“It was a good day for us,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “The teams we needed to lose tonight, lost,” said first baseman Eric Hosmer. “We gained some ground, especially playing these guys (Cleveland). They’re a tough team.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-10, 3.19 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-7, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alcides Escobar had a single in four at-bats Monday. Escobar has 33 doubles. That’s two shy of the club record for doubles by a shortstop, which is 35, set by Kurt Stillwell in 1990.

--LHP Danny Duffy couldn’t have pitched much better Monday in his first start since Sept. 6. Duffy, who missed two starts with a sore shoulder, pitched six scoreless innings on Monday to lead the Royals to a 2-0 win over Cleveland. “He was a little rusty with his command (in the first inning) but his stuff was phenomenal,” manager Ned Yost said. “He had the bases loaded with nobody out and pitched through it and really never got in too much of a jam after that.”

--RHP Wade Davis pitched a scoreless eighth inning Monday, during which he struck out C Yan Gomes. That was Davis’ 104th strikeout of the season. That broke the Royals record for most strikeouts by a relief pitcher, which was 103 and had been shared by Jim York (1971) and Greg Holland (2013).

--RHP Greg Holland retired the side in order in the ninth inning Monday to record his 44th save, which ranks second in the American League. In his last six appearances, Holland has allowed just one base runner, on a walk, while striking out 11 batters in six innings over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The teams we needed to lose tonight, lost. We gained some ground, especially playing these guys. They’re a tough team.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 7.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore