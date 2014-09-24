Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals keep grinding their way to what they hope will be their first playoff appearance since 1985. Tuesday night, for the second game in a row, the Royals pitchers shutdown the Cleveland offense in a 7-1 victory.

After four Kansas City pitchers combined on a 2-0 shutout of the Indians on Monday, right-hander Yordano Ventura pitched seven scoreless innings on Tuesday as the Royals came close to a second consecutive shutout. Ventura and two relievers combined on a five-hitter.

But it was Ventura who was the star of the game, dominating Cleveland hitters for the seven innings he pitched.

“He’s a special guy. He has all the makings of being a high level upper tier pitcher in the American League,” said Royals manager Ned Yost.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, whose team is now 0-3 vs. Ventura this year, was also impressed.

“He has some of the best arm speed you’ll ever see,” said Francona. “We made him work, but we had nothing to show for it.”

The Royals will go for the sweep of the series on Wednesday behind left-hander Jason Vargas. The Royals are in good shape in the wildcard race, leading Seattle by three games, but they haven’t given up hope of catching the division-leading Tigers, whom they trail by one game. “We went out and took care of our business,” said first baseman Eric Hosmer of the win over the Indians on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-71

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 11-10, 3.59 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 5-8, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas will be on the mound Wednesday night as the Royals attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Indians in Cleveland. Vargas has had a feast-or-famine kind of season. He has a 1.14 ERA in his 11 wins and a 6.96 ERA in his 10 losses.

--LHP Scott Downs pitched one inning and gave up an unearned run against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Indians are one of Downs’ favorite opponents. He has a career 1.59 ERA vs. the Indians, while holding Cleveland hitters to a .182 batting average (26-for-143).

--LF Alex Gordon had a welcome two-hit night Tuesday. Gordon came into the game hitting .149 in the month of September (10-for-67). However, he still leads the team in home runs (19) and RBIs (73).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We went out and took care of our business.” -- Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer after the Royals beat the Indians 7-1 on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 7.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore