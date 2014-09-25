Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Nobody said it was going to be easy; and, for the Royals, it hasn’t been.

Their quest to reach the playoffs for the first time since 1985 hit a speed bump in Cleveland on Wednesday night as they lost 6-4 to the Indians.

The Central Division-leading Detroit Tigers, meanwhile, beat the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers now lead the second-place Royals by two games. The Royals and the Oakland A’s are tied for the first wild-card spot with identical records of 86-72.

“It just makes it a little more difficult, but it’s not impossible,” manager Ned Yost said. “There (are) a lot of things that can happen in the last four games. Again, we’ve talked about this a couple of times, but you don’t know what’s going to happen. You just go play ‘em out.”

After winning two out of three games in Cleveland, not counting the completion of a suspended game that Kansas City lost, the Royals move on to Chicago. They will begin a four-game, season-ending series with the White Sox on Thursday.

“I don’t let myself think about it,” designated hitter Billy Butler said of all of the playoff scenarios. “I know things are close; we’re close. We’ve got four games left. If we could do it right now, we’d be in a playoff spot. You can’t help but realize that’s right around the corner, but you have to keep grinding and keep your head down.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 14-8, 3.18 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nori Aoki has flourished since being moved to the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Although he was 1-for-5 on Wednesday, in 11 games hitting No. 2, Aoki is hitting .452 (19-for-42).

--LHP Jason Vargas was removed after four innings and 81 pitches. “I felt like he was grinding all night long,” manager Ned Yost said. In his last three starts, Vargas has allowed 18 runs over 18 innings.

--LF Alex Gordon threw out C Roberto Perez at second base when Perez attempted to stretch a single in the fourth inning Wednesday. That was Gordon’s 62nd assist since becoming a full-time outfielder in 2011. That’s the most assists by an outfielder in the majors over that span.

--RHP James Shields will be on the mound as the Royals open a crucial four-game series with the White Sox in Chicago on Thursday. Shields is the American League’s top winner on the road this season. In 18 road starts he is 10-2 with a 2.89 ERA. Since the start of the 2013 season Shields’ record on the road is 20-5 with a 2.48 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just makes it a little more difficult, but it’s not impossible. There (are) a lot of things that can happen in the last four games. Again, we’ve talked about this a couple of times, but you don’t know what’s going to happen. You just go play ‘em out.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on striving to make the playoffs after a loss Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 7.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore