Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- A year ago, the Kansas City Royals took three out of four games against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field to conclude the season.

They celebrated like they were still in the playoff hunt, even though they’d been eliminated much earlier. They were thrilled just to clinch their first winning season since 2003 and second since 1994.

Kansas City is in Chicago yet again to end the season with a four-game set, but this time the Royals are poised to clinch their first playoff berth since 1985. A 6-3 win Thursday night against the White Sox reduced their magic number to one for clinching at least one of the American League’s two wild-card spots, which they can do by simply winning one of the season’s three remaining games.

They could also clinch with one loss by the Seattle Mariners, whose 7-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday staved off elimination for one more day.

“Well, we’ve still got some work ahead of us to do, but we’re in a lot better position coming in here at the end of the year than we were last year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The way we finished (last season) gave everybody a lot of confidence going into this year. We’ve had ups and we’ve had downs, but you know, we’ve put ourselves in a position to control our own destiny going into the last series of the year and that’s what you want.”

The Royals still trail the Detroit Tigers for the AL Central lead by two games, but Yost said the Royals aren’t giving up that chase until it’s no longer a possible outcome. Regardless, the main goal is just to get into the postseason.

“Do you want to play a one-game playoff, do-or-die?” Yost said. “You’d rather win the division, so you don’t have to do that. But the most important thing is, teams have won the World Series from the wild-card round, so you’ve got to get in. Everybody else is going home and if it’s a one-game playoff, then you know, we’ll take the one-game playoff ... whatever gives us the opportunity to continue on is important.”

The Royals are being really careful not to make too many assumptions just yet, though. Asked Thursday night if he had some goggles packed away in the event of a champagne celebration, first baseman Eric Hosmer likely lied through his teeth with his response.

“Nah, not yet,” said Hosmer, who went 3-for-5 and hit a game-tying homer Thursday. “We’ve just got to continue to take care of business. We’re getting closer and closer, but we’ve really been doing a good job of sticking to it all year, and as a team we’ve just got to continue to do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 12-11, 4.28 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-10, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will take the mound for the Royals on Friday for the second game of a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox to conclude the regular season. Guthrie is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA in 25 appearances (23 starts) lifetime against the White Sox, including 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA and nine quality starts as a Royal. Guthrie is 2-1 against the White Sox this season, taking a loss in his most recent outing July 21 at U.S. Cellular Field. He needs 4 1/3 innings to top the 200-inning plateau for the fifth time in his career.

--RHP James Shields took a no-decision in his final start of the regular season for the Royals on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Shields allowed three runs in six innings and struck out four in the Royals’ 6-3 win to start a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox. “He wasn’t exceptionally sharp tonight, but what he does, is he competes his tail off and he limits damage,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He controls damage. For him to get through six innings like he did was phenomenal. He kept us in the ballgame and did exactly what we needed him to do, so we could put some runs on the board and win the game.”

--1B Eric Hosmer drove in two of the Royals’ six runs in a 6-3 win Thursday night to start a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Hosmer went 3-for-5 and drove in runs in the first with a two-out single and the sixth with a leadoff homer that tied it 3-3. The Royals’ magic number to clinch a postseason berth is now down to one game and Hosmer has a seven-game hitting streak.

--CF Lorenzo Cain tied his career high with four hits for the Royals in a 6-3 win Thursday night at the Chicago White Sox, which is the fifth time he’s recorded that many hits in a game this season and is tied for most in the major leagues. Cain, who went 4-for-5 and scored two runs, is hitting .448 during the streak.

--INF Christian Colon flew to Arizona on Wednesday to test his right middle finger by playing in instructional league games, but the Royals said Thursday he hadn’t played yet and had no report Thursday to offer. Colon was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 7 with a fractured right middle finger. If healthy enough to return, he is eligible to play in the postseason should the Royals clinch a spot, likely coming off the bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We expect the Mariners to win. We don’t expect the Mariners to lose. We knew we had to come in here and win two ballgames (to clinch a wild card) and maybe more to get home-field advantage. That’s what we’re focused on.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, regarding playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 7. He flew to Arizona on Sept. 24 to play in instructional league games, but the Royals said Sept. 25 he hadn’t played yet and had no report to offer. If healthy enough to return, he is eligible to play in the postseason should the Royals clinch a spot, likely coming off the bench.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore