Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Kansas City Royals needed just one win in their remaining three games to clinch a playoff spot and had the right guy on the mound to get it done Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie was given a 3-0 lead before he even threw a pitch against the Chicago White Sox and he made sure to protect it in the Royals’ 3-1 victory, which guaranteed them a wild-card spot in the American League.

“We were ready,” Guthrie said afterward, wearing ski goggles during the Royals’ postgame champagne celebration. “We came out early, got the three runs and they held up ... team effort.”

It will be the first time since 1985 that baseball’s postseason will include the Royals (88-72), who are getting hot at the best possible time. That includes Guthrie, who came into the game with a 6-3 record and a 2.67 ERA against the White Sox in 14 starts as a Royals pitcher.

He proceeded to throw his 10th quality start against Chicago in those outings and this was one of the most impressive. He only allowed one hit through the first four innings, allowed only four hits in his seven scoreless innings and struck out six against just one walk.

“(He was) sharp as a tack, boy,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I really thought about sending him back out in the eighth inning on a short leash, but (right-hander) Wade (Davis) has been so good and it’s been our formula all year long. We just went straight to Wade and (right-handed closer Greg Holland) and it worked out great.”

The lone time the White Sox were able to get multiple runners on base against Guthrie, he got out of it without any damage. He induced a grounder to second out of Chicago center fielder Adam Eaton with runners at first and second and kept it a 3-0 game.

It was Guthrie’s third win in his past three starts, after beating the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 13 and the Tigers on Sept. 21 -- both in Kansas City. Guthrie also surpassed the 200-inning mark for the season in the fifth inning, giving him back-to-back seasons reaching that mark. He’s also reached it in five of his past six.

“My whole thing was that if we could get a couple of runs for Guthrie early and give him some breathing room, I had a good feeling that he would be really, really sharp today ... and he was,” Yost said. “We got three out of the get-go, and Jeremy, Wade and Greg Holland said, ‘That was enough. That’s all we need.’ I felt good about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-72

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 9-11, 2.32 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 10-11, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy (9-11, 2.32 ERA) will look to build on his latest outing when he takes the mound for the Royals on Saturday night at the Chicago White Sox. Duffy held the Cleveland Indians scoreless through six innings in the most recent start and scattered six hits to earn the win. Duffy has three career starts against the White Sox and is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, allowing just two earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. He’s also beaten Chicago once this season at U.S. Cellular Field, striking out a career-high nine through seven-plus innings June 14 in a 9-1 Royals victory.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie did what he usually does to the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. He blanked them for seven innings, allowing just four hits, and earned the win in the Royals’ 3-1 victory -- which clinched a playoff spot for them for the first time since 1985. Guthrie came into the game with a 1.77 ERA against the White Sox in U.S. Cellular Field as a Royals pitcher and bettered those numbers.

--CF Lorenzo Cain extended his hitting streak to eight games in his first trip to the plate Friday night in the Royals’ 3-1 win at the Chicago White Sox. He singled and scored in the Royals’ three-run first inning, which paved the way to Kansas City clinching its first trip to the postseason since 1985.

--1B Eric Hosmer had a seven-game hitting streak come to an end Friday night in the Royals’ 3-1 win at the Chicago White Sox. Hosmer went 0-for-3 and struck out twice, but he was leading the postgame celebrations in the locker room after the Royals clinched their first playoff appearance since 1985.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Where we’re at right now is a good place. It’s a very secure spot in the postseason, but there’s more to be had. So, what we’re trying to do is get the most out of these last two (games). We’re going to have some fun tonight. I‘m going to go home to the hotel and be in bed by 11, but there’s more celebrations to be had. We’ve got to keep working toward that.” -- LHP Danny Duffy.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Christian Colon (fractured right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 7. He flew to Arizona on Sept. 24 to play in instructional league games, but the Royals said Sept. 25 he hadn’t played yet and had no report to offer. If healthy enough to return, he is eligible to play in the postseason should the Royals clinch a spot, likely coming off the bench.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the season. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Liam Hendriks

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Aaron Crow

LHP Francisley Bueno

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Louis Coleman

LHP Scott Downs

RHP Casey Coleman

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Jayson Nix

INF Johnny Giavotella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Nori Aoki

OF Josh Willingham

OF Lorenzo Cain

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Lane Adams

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Terrance Gore