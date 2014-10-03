Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Kansas City Royals tied a postseason record with seven stolen bases in their American League wild-card win over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.

Although they managed “only” one steal Thursday in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Los Angeles Angels, it is no secret what the Royals’ game plan will be throughout the series.

“Everybody got into hitting two- and three-run homers, and they kind of abandoned bunting, stealing, playing the game aggressively in that fashion,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You break down our lineup, do we have power? Yeah, we have some guys who can hit balls out of the ballpark, but we don’t have any 25-, 30-, 35-home run hitters. So we have to do other things.”

Despite the Royals’ focus on small ball, it was the long ball that proved the difference in the opener against the Angels. Third baseman Mike Moustakas’ 11th-inning homer lifted Kansas City to a 3-2 win.

“We have some guys that can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Yost said prophetically before the game.

Even so, general manager Dayton Moore built the club for speed. Nobody on the team hit as many as 20 home runs, but three players (Jarrod Dyson, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain) had at least 28 stolen bases. The Royals led the majors with 153 stolen bases.

“We go out and play, we play to win,” Yost said. “We don’t play defensively, we don’t play cautiously. We go out and play to win a baseball game, and we’re going to do it any way we can.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia, a former major league catcher, certainly took note.

“It’s reminiscent of the Cardinals back in ‘85,” Scioscia said. “Maybe not quite to that extent, but that’s how they pressure teams.”

Probably no better indication of the Royals’ intentions is the inclusion of Terrance Gore on the postseason roster. Gore has only five hits above Class A level in his professional career, and none of the five came at the major league level.

However, Gore stole five bases for Kansas City in 11 regular-season games, and he stole a base in the wild-card game and then another Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A’s

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Royals lead Angels 1-0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 14-10, 3.20 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 16-4, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Moustakas hit a leadoff home run in the top of the 11th inning to lift the Royals to a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Moustakas, though, was just trying to get on base, in order to let the Royals’ running game take over. “We had Jarrod Dyson on the bench, ready to go (pinch-run), ready to steal second,” he said. “So I was trying to do anything in my power to make it over to first base and let ‘Rod come in and do what he does.”

--RHP Kelvin Herrera was forced to leave Thursday’s Game 1 of the AL Division Series after pitching to one batter in the seventh inning. Herrera was initially diagnosed with right forearm tightness. He will be evaluated Friday.

--RHP Greg Holland arrived for Game 1 of the AL Division Series just before the start of the game. He was in North Carolina to be with his wife for the birth of their son Wednesday night. Holland wound up pitching a perfect 11th inning, striking out two, to record the save in Kansas City’s 3-2 win over the Angels.

--RF Nori Aoki made two big catches in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Angels, saving potentially three runs. In the sixth, the Angels had two on with two outs when Howie Kendrick hit a drive to the wall in right-center. Aoki and CF Lorenzo Cain converged and leaped, but it was Aoki who came down with the ball. In the seventh, the Angels had a runner at third with two outs when C.J. Cron drove a ball to the fence in right, and Aoki made a sliding catch on the track to save another run. “His plays were huge,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “They were great plays, saved the game for us.”

--LHP Jason Vargas gave up only three hits in six innings Thursday in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Angels, but two of the hits were solo home runs. Vargas was replaced to start the seventh even though he had made only 80 pitches.

--RHP Yordano Ventura will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series on Friday against the Angels. Ventura last pitched Tuesday in the wild-card game against the A‘s, and he gave up a three-run homer to Oakland’s Brandon Moss in a relief role. “I learned that things can happen very quickly, and that I got myself into trouble in that situation,” Ventura said through a translator. “Even though I don’t treat it as a different game, it is a different game. I understood immediately falling behind in the count is not going to be a good thing.” The rookie pitched once against the Angels, giving up two runs in four innings before a rain delay ended his outing. He is 8-3 with a 3.18 ERA on the road but has never pitched in Angel Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen has been great all year long. At times -- not the back end of our bullpen -- but at times we bend a little bit, but very seldom do we break.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after Kansas City earned a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of the AL Division Series. Royals relievers threw five shutout innings of one-hit ball.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kelvin Herrera (right forearm tightness) left the Oct. 2 game. He will be evaluated Oct. 3.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP James Shields

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore