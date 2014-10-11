Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Kansas City Royals neutralized the Baltimore Orioles’ home field advantage with a huge 8-6 victory on homers by Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas in the 10th inning to take Game 1 of the American League Championship series.

The Royals now have a big opportunity to take full control of the series if they can win Game 2 on Saturday behind rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura. Manager Ned Yost and his players could not have envisioned a better start.

“These guys will find a way to get it done,” Yost said. “Their whole focus is let’s go out, let’s D up, let’s play defense, let’s put a zero (up) and score some runs. That’s exactly what they did.”

The Royals used four relievers in Game 1 against the Orioles as starter James Shields went just five innings. Yost decided to sacrifice a pitcher for an extra position player. That decision could have a huge impact on the rest of the series.

“We felt that we have enough depth in our bullpen that we could afford to go 11 pitchers and take the extra position player,” Yost said. “We’ve got enough inning depth.”

The Royals showed they can win a slugging contest with the Orioles by pounding out 12 hits, including three homers, against the American League East champs. Alcides Escobar had the other home run for Kansas City.

“We just want to keep finding ways to produce runs, whether it comes from the home run or whether it comes with the legs or any way we can,” third baseman Eric Hosmer said.

Now with Game 2 in their sites, Yost is confident Ventura won’t be awestruck by the big stage of the playoffs.

Ventura has already shown he can be effective against the Orioles’ powerful lineup, going 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA against them in the regular season. One of his most impressive appearances this season came at Camden Yards when threw eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

“He’s a very confident young man,” Yost said. “His composure is tremendous when he steps on the mound. At times, he gets a little ramped up with his stuff and he’s learned how to control that a little bit. But, I think he’s done a tremendous job all year long.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A‘s; won American League Division Series 3-0 over Los Angeles Angels

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 1, Orioles 0

NEXT: ALCS, Game 2, Saturday -- Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Shields made it through five innings despite struggling at times. He gave up four runs on 10 hits and needed 90 pitches to get through five but left with a 5-4 lead. He escaped a two-out bases loaded jam in the second and another in the fifth but didn’t have his best stuff in this game.

--RHP Yordano Ventura will start Game 2 for the Royals, who will look to take a two-game lead in the ALCS against the Orioles before heading back to Kansas City. He will become the first Royals rookie to start two games in the postseason. He limited the Angels to just one run on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over seven innings in Game 2 of the ALDS. During the regular season, Yordano was 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA against Baltimore. However, he knows that means little this time of year. “I don’t remember too much, but I‘m just happy to be back here, especially in the playoffs and try and focus on my pitches and executing those,” he said.

--LF Alex Gordon hit a go-ahead homer off Orioles RHP Darren O‘Day in the 10th inning to give the Royal the 6-5 victory in Game 1 of the American League Championship series against the Royals. Gordon finished the game going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Gordon, who also has three Gold Gloves, made a diving stop to rob Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce of extra bases in the third. “All these games are big,” Gordon said. “And there’s a lot of emotions in it. Our team is just having fun.”

--SS Alcides Escobar got his first postseason homer and gave the Royals an early lead with a solo shot in the third inning of Chris Tillman. It was also only the second postseason home run by a Royals shortstop since Freddie Patek’s home run in Game 2 of the 1978 ALCS against the Yankees.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, who is 21-years-179-days-old, became the youngest pitcher to appear in an ALCS game since Francisco Rodriguez, who was just 20-years-279-days-old when he pitched game five of the ALCS for the Angels in 2002. However, Finnegan is the youngest left-hander to appear in an ALCS game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just find ways to win ballgames. Sometimes it’s hitting home runs. Sometimes it’s stealing bases and manufacturing runs. These guys will find a way to get it done.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost after taking Game 1 of the ALCS in Baltimore on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP James Shields

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore