Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Much of the credit for Kansas City’s wins in the first two games of the ALCS should go to center fielder/right fielder Lorenzo Cain.

Cain came up big again in Game 2, going 4-for-5 with an RBI in the ninth on a run-scoring single to left. That gave the Royals their second run of the inning and finished off the 6-4 victory over Baltimore and gave them a 2-0 lead in the series.

Cain now has a .750 average in the first two games -- 6-for-8 overall -- and the Orioles simply haven’t yet found a way to get him out. In Saturday’s win, Cain banged out a double and three singles and scored twice.

“I‘m happy for him,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The country is seeing a very exciting player in Lorenzo Cain.”

He also contributed heavily on defense once again. Cain made a great running catch on shortstop J.J. Hardy’s line drive to right-center in the sixth. The ball was into the gap but Cain raced over all the way from center to near right field to make a diving catch.

Yost moved him to right field later in the game, and Cain came through again then. With the game tied at 4 in the seventh inning and two outs, Hardy lined a shot down the right-field line that Cain raced over and grabbed, saving at least two runs.

“I want to be an all-around player,” Cain said. “I want to be able to swing the bat, steal bases and play solid defense. That’s what I pride myself on, just being a complete player.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A‘s; won American League Division Series 3-0 over Los Angeles Angels

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 2, Orioles 0

NEXT: American League Championship Series, Game 3, Monday -- Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 12.27 ERA postseason; 16-6, 3.54 ERA regular season) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 0-0, 0.00 ERA postseason; 13-11, 4.13 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura left after pitching 5 2/3 innings with tightness in his right shoulder. The Royals said he’s day-to-day. Ventura gave up four runs on five hits in Game 2, struggling with his control at times. He walked three in the second inning and often fell behind on hitters but bounced back enough to escape serious damage. “He’s fine,” manager Ned Yost said. “He developed a little shoulder stiffness right there, started to get a little bit tight, and we got him out of the game. I don’t anticipate him missing this next start.”

--SS Alcides Escobar got the tiebreaking double in the ninth inning of Game 2 Saturday as the Royals scored a 6-4 victory over the Orioles for a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. Escobar lined an outside pitch from LHP Zach Britton down the right-field line to score pinch-runner Terrance Gore with the tiebreaking run for a 5-4 lead.

--CF/RF Lorenzo Cain tormented the Orioles for a second straight game. He finished 4-for-5, scored two runs with a stolen base and now has a .750 batting average through the first two games of the series. In addition, Cain made a great long running catch on SS J.J. Hardy’s liner to right-center to start the sixth inning and, when playing right field in the seventh, added another running catch. This one again from Hardy and it came with the bases loaded and saved at least two runs. “Just trying to get a good read like I’ve been doing all year,” Cain said. “Just (want to) be a play-maker for my pitchers because they’ve been doing an outstanding job all year.”

--3B Mike Moustakas continued his postseason power surge in Game 2. He hit a solo homer off Orioles RHP Bud Norris in the fourth inning, his second in this series and fourth overall in the playoffs this year. That sets a franchise record for home runs in one postseason. “I‘m just seeing the ball good,” he said. “I‘m just trying to get good pitches to hit and not miss them. Fortunately, I was able to get a good pitch up in the zone today and I didn’t miss it.”

--1B Eric Hosmer came up with some key hits for the Royals in Game 2. He drove in two runs with a bloop single in the first inning and singled again in the third. That helped Kansas City push across another run in that inning. Overall, Hosmer went 2-for-4 with those two RBIs.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, the former Oriole, was tabbed by manager Ned Yost to start in Game 3 on Monday in Kansas City. Guthrie has yet to make an appearance in this year’s playoffs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we came into this series the underdog, and our guys, I don’t think they really pay too much attention to that. I don’t think they mind being the underdog because they have a lot of confidence in their abilities. They’re playing their best baseball of the year right now and it sure is the best time to play it.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after taking a 2-0 series lead over the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right shoulder tightness) left in the sixth inning of Game 2 on Oct. 11. He’s listed as day-to-day, but manager Ned Yost said he’ll be fine and shouldn’t miss his next start.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP James Shields

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore