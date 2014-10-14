Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Heavy rains Monday did what the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles (so far) have failed to do -- slow down the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals, who won their first six playoff games, and Orioles were rained out Monday in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Game 3 was rescheduled for Tuesday evening.

The scheduled starting pitchers for Monday, Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen and Royals right-hander Jeremy Guthrie, will start Tuesday.

Both managers were noncommittal on who would start Wednesday. Originally the Orioles were starting right-hander Miguel Gonzalez and the Royals were starting left-hander Jason Vargas.

However, both clubs could bring back the starters from the series opener Friday -- Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman and Royals right-hander James Shields.

“Dave (Wallace, pitching coach) and I just talked about it a little bit,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Monday regarding the Wednesday starter. “Chen will pitch tomorrow. After that we’ll probably have a better idea. So that’s about all I can tell you right now until Dave and I sit down and look at it a little bit.”

Showalter did say Tillman, who went 13-4 with a 3.34 ERA during the regular season, is “an option.”

Royals manager Ned Yost said there is a chance Shields would be bumped up for a Wednesday start.

“Shields can come back on five (days) or if we feel we want to give him an extra day, we can do that, too,” Yost said.

Yost said the decision to start Shields on Wednesday probably would not depend on whether the Royals win or lose Game 3.

“I’ll probably make my decision sometime tomorrow before the game,” Yost said.

Monday’s game was called about 3 1/2 hours before the schedule first pitch.

“What is different about this, we knew going in the chances of us playing today weren’t very high, so it’s definitely a little different coming to the park and (wondering) are you going to play,” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “Then six o’clock comes around and you’ve got to wait two hours and then another half hour before it gets banged. Now it’s 4:15 and already banged, so we get to go home and have dinner and treat it like an off day.”

The Royals were eager to play before their home fans after taking the first two at Camden Yards.

“Whenever a team is hot, you definitely don’t want rainouts or off days,” Hosmer said. “It’s just mother nature. It’s all part of life. We couldn’t play today, so just come back tomorrow and try to take care of business.”

Royals closer Greg Holland, who saved the first two games, was ready to play.

”We’re a confident bunch,“ Holland said. ”Playing the way we are, I don’t think one day is going to make or break us. We’ve learned not to get ahead of ourselves, but focus on the game that day.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s rained out, but that’s part of baseball. I’ll take it as a chance to rest our legs, rest our bodies.”

The revamped ALCS schedule has the fourth game scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. If Game 5 is necessary, it would be played Thursday afternoon. The next three games are at Kauffman Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A‘s; won American League Division Series 3-0 over Los Angeles Angels

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 2, Orioles 0

NEXT: American League Championship Series, Game 3, Tuesday -- Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 12.27 ERA postseason; 16-6, 3.54 ERA regular season) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 0-0, 0.00 ERA postseason; 13-11, 4.13 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura, who left in the sixth inning of Game 2 Saturday with a stiff shoulder, is OK to start again if the series is extended. “I said, ‘how you feeling today?'” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He said, ‘Ned Yo, I‘m feeling great.’ A lot of guys will call you Skip, but ever since I’ve known him, he’s called me Ned Yo.”

--DH Billy Butler loves to face Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen, the Orioles’ probable starter Tuesday. Butler is 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs off Chen.

--RHP Greg Holland has been lights out in postseason play. He has four saves and a 1.50 ERA, striking out nine and allowing three hits in six innings.

--3B Mike Moustakas has four postseason home runs, tying him with 1B Willie Aikens (1980) for most home runs by a Royal in a single postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unfortunate that it’s rained out, but that’s part of baseball. I’ll take it as a chance to rest our legs, rest our bodies.” -- Royals closer Greg Holland, after Monday’s ALCS game was rained out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right shoulder tightness) left in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the AL Championship Series. He is listed as day-to-day, but manager Ned Yost said he’ll be fine and shouldn’t miss his next start.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP James Shields

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore