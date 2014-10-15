Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Moustakas finished hitless in three at-bats Tuesday night in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, yet he still received two standing ovations from the Kauffman Stadium crowd.

The Kansas City third baseman made a pair of stellar defensive plays in the Royals’ 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Moustakas robbed Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce of a hit by snagging his screamer leading off in the fourth.

“From where I was standing, I didn’t see any way he could get a glove on that ball,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Just tremendous reactions, made a tremendous play on that.”

In the sixth, Moustakas tumbled into a dugout-area suite but held on to center fielder Adam Jones’ foul popup.

“I’ve been playing at this field my entire career in the big leagues,” Moustakas said, “so I‘m pretty familiar with that little dugout suite over there. I’ve been in there once or twice, maybe, but never anything like that. And those people helped me out the entire way, didn’t let me fall and kind of lifted me up out of there. It was pretty awesome.”

The standing-room-only crowd of 40,183 gave Moustakas a thunderous applause after the catch.

“It really did fire up the whole stadium,” first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “Hats off to the fans in the dugout suite, pick him up and put him back on the field. That was a great play. Moose is finding ways to get it done whether with the bat or defensively, he’s doing it.”

The Royals did it three games in a row, and they sit one game away from a World Series appearance. Kansas City left-hander Jason Vargas will try to complete the sweep Wednesday when he faces off against Baltimore right-hander Miguel Gonzalez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A‘s; won American League Division Series 3-0 over Los Angeles Angels

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 3, Orioles 0

NEXT: American League Championship Series, Game 3, Wednesday -- Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, first postseason appearance; 10-9, 3.23 ERA regular season) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 0-0, 3.00 ERA postseason; 11-10, 3.71 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas will start the fourth game of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday against the Orioles. He has not worked since Oct. 2 in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Angels, when he allowed two runs on three hits, two of them home runs, in six innings during a no-decision. Will Vargas be rested or rusty for the Orioles? “I don’t know,” Vargas said. “I guess we’ll find out tomorrow. But, yeah, I feel fine. Definitely rested. Had some bullpen sessions and everything feels fine. I’ve never had this much rest, so I couldn’t give you a good guideline on what I’ll be looking for.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie made his first playoff appearance at age 35 years, 189 days, the oldest pitcher in Royals history to make a playoff start. He threw five innings of one-run ball in a no-decision, exiting after 94 pitches. “I got off to a good start, which was nice,” Guthrie said. “First playoff pitches, and I was able to go out and throw a strike and have a quick inning. Made some mistakes in the second they hurt me with those.” Guthrie threw 10 pitches in the first inning, nine for strikes.

--DH Billy Butler’s sacrifice fly scored PR Jarrod Dyson with the go-ahead run. “It’s the bottom of the sixth and I know (RHP Kelvin) Herrera is coming in,” Butler said. “I‘m just doing anything I can do to get the job done. We know we’re set up there with our seventh, eighth and ninth guys with Kelvin, Wade (Davis) and Holly (Greg Holland). They’ve been lights out all year, and they were again tonight.”

--RHP Greg Holland, who logged 46 saves during the regular season, picked up his fifth in the playoffs with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He broke the club record for saves in a single postseason. The late Dan Quisenberry held the record with three playoff saves in 1980 and 1985.

--CF Lorenzo Cain stroked two more singles and scored a run. He is 8-for-12 (.667) with five runs in the AL Championship Series.

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who was pulled from Game 2 on Saturday at Baltimore with a stiff shoulder, should make his next start on schedule, manager Ned Yost said. That would be Friday in Game 6 at Baltimore if the ALCS is extended that far.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “None of this has sunk in yet. We find ways to get it done offensively and produce runs and hand it off to the three-headed monster down there.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, after the Royals edged the Orioles 2-1 Tuesday to take a 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right shoulder tightness) left in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the AL Championship Series. He will be ready for his next start, either in Game 6 of the ALCS or in the World Series.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore