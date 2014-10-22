Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura, who starts Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, did not always hit 100 mph with his fastball.

”When I was signed at 17, I looked around and I weighed 120 pounds more or less,“ the 23-year-old Dominican Republic native said Tuesday. ”I saw other kids that were bigger than me, and some were throwing harder, some weren‘t. But I always believed if I could get bigger that I could continue to build arm strength.

”So it was just a short year later that I went from maybe 87 to what I remember being 93 miles an hour. And then to begin the (Dominican) Summer League with the Royals team I was with, began to build. A year later, it felt like it was 95.

“It was just kind of a year-by-year thing where I continued to increase. In 2010, I was in Arizona in the Fall League and I hit 100 for the first time in a start. So I think that’s obviously a moment where I felt I had a special ability to be able to pitch and throw with that kind of velocity.”

Kansas City right-hander Jeremy Guthrie, who will start Game 3 on Friday, remembers when Ventura made his big league debut last September.

”Yordano came in last year guns a blazing,“ Guthrie said. ”His talent was evident from the very first start he made with us. I think the most impressive thing to those who were watching, teammate or opposing teams, was the level of command he had with above-average pitches.

“When you watch him, you realize it’s not just 100 miles an hour that gets people out, but he has a very, very sharp curveball and one that anybody would hope to have in the repertoire. He has an excellent changeup. That’s a weapon for him, that when he unleashes it will only make him better.”

After a three-start trial in September 2013, Ventura became a fixture in the Royals’ rotation this year, going 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA.

In the postseason, Ventura threw seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels in the American League Division Series, and he gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Championship Series. He also was touched for two runs in one-third of an inning in a relief appearance during Kansas City’s AL wild-card win over the Oakland A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A‘s; won AL Division Series 3-0 over Los Angeles Angels; won AL Championship Series 4-0 over Baltimore Orioles

WORLD SERIES: Giants 1, Royals 0

NEXT: World Series, Game 2, Wednesday -- Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-0, 1.86 ERA postseason; 7-13, 3.73 ERA regular season) at Kansas City Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 4.85 ERA postseason; 14-10, 3.20 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jayson Nix was added to the Royals’ 25-man World Series roster in place of INF Christian Colon. Manager Ned Yost said Nix was activated because of his defense and his ability to play third base. Nix went 0-for-8 and struck out six times in eight at-bats after the Royals claimed him off waivers from the Pirates. He struck out in his lone postseason at-bat this year, in the AL wild-card game against the A‘s.

--INF Christian Colon was removed from the Royals’ World Series roster, with the team adding INF Jayson Nix in his place. Colon hit an RBI single and stole a base in the AL wild-card game against the A‘s, and he appeared once as a defensive replacement in the AL Championship Series against the Orioles.

--C Salvador Perez entered the World Series hitting just .118 in postseason play, but he homered in the seventh for the lone Kansas City run in Game 1. “We lose,” Perez said. “We’re not trying for good personal things. We are just trying to win the game. If I go 0-for-4 the next five games and we win the World Series, I’ll take that for the team. Good for the homer, but that means nothing tonight. We lose.”

--RHP James Shields, who has struggled in the playoffs, didn’t get an out in the fourth inning during the Royals’ 7-1 loss to the Giants in the World Series opener. He has a 7.50 postseason ERA, having given up 28 hits and 15 earned runs in 18 innings. Manager Ned Yost, however, said Shields would start Game 5 if the World Series goes that far. “I’ve seen guys struggle two and three and four times and all of a sudden come out and throw a fantastic game,” Yost said. “Jason Vargas has done it. He struggled his four starts before his playoff starts, and he’s pitched great in the playoffs.”

--3B Mike Moustakas doubled in the third inning Tuesday for one of the three Royals hits. “I can speak for everybody in this clubhouse: We’re not worried about it,” Moustakas said after the 7-1 loss. “We’re going to go out tomorrow and play the same game for whatever got us here. We’re not concerned about it. We’re not happy about it. We’ve got another game tomorrow.”

--LHP Danny Duffy, who had not pitched since Oct. 2, replaced RHP James Shields in the fourth and walked two batters in the inning, including one with the bases loaded. Duffy gave up two runs on one hit and three walks in three-plus innings while striking out three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t my night. My fastball was up in the zone in the first inning.” -- RHP James Shields, who allowed three first-inning runs and five in all during three-plus innings Tuesday as the Royals fell 7-1 to the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right shoulder tightness) left in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the AL Championship Series. He is scheduled to start Game 2 of the World Series.

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore