Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Center fielder Jarrod Dyson has been fairly quiet in the World Series.

He entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning Tuesday and went 0-for-1 in the Kansas City Royals’ 10-0 shellacking Tuesday of the San Francisco Giants in Game 6. Dyson is 2-for-10 in the World Series. He has not stolen a base nor even attempted one.

But Dyson is outspoken. After the Royals won the first two games of the American League championship against the Orioles, Dyson announced that the series would not return to Baltimore for a Game 6.

He was right. The Royals completed a four-game sweep.

Fast-forward to Kansas City clubhouse Tuesday night after the Royals forced a decisive Game 7. Is he visualizing a World Series parade?

“Who don‘t?” Dyson said. “We’ve got one game left. Everybody visualizes a parade in here, but we’ve got to take care of business first.”

The winner of Game 7 on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium will be crowned champions.

”It means everything,“ Dyson said. ”We can make history right now. A lot of guys here have never been in the World Series. We’re trying to take advantage of it. That’s the main goal in here. We won a lot of games in the minor leagues, won a lot of championships together in the minor leagues, but it is not going to be like winning it up here, man. So that’s the goal is to win up here.

“We’re going to make history. The only way to make history is to win. We’ve got to win tomorrow. That’s our goal to win. If we win, we can be in the history books.”

Then Dyson walked away with a parting comment.

“Ya’ll are trying to get a headline,” Dyson said with a laugh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A‘s; won AL Division Series 3-0 over Los Angeles Angels; won AL Championship Series 4-0 over Baltimore Orioles

WORLD SERIES: Giants 3, Royals 3

NEXT: World Series, Game 7, Wednesday -- Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 0-1, 3.72 ERA postseason; 9-13, 3.57 ERA regular season) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-0, 2.70 ERA postseason; 13-11, 4.13 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura became the second rookie to throw at least seven shutout innings in a World Series start since 1948. The other was Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner in 2010. “Unbelievable,” Royals LHP Tim Collins said of Ventura’s performance. “The biggest stage and he threw seven shutout innings. It’s hard to believe he is only 23. He went out there with his best stuff and just dominated.” In his seven-inning outing, Ventura gave up three hits and five walks, and he struck out four.

--3B Mike Moustakas homered in the seventh inning for the final Kansas City run. It was his fifth home run this postseason, a single-season club record. 1B Willie Aikens hit four in the 1980 playoffs. “It’s a good feeling, but I’d trade it for a ring,” Moustakas said. “Everyone in this clubhouse is stoked (for Game 7). It’s what you wait for your entire life. We come out and play the game hard every night, and whatever happens, happens.”

--OF Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3, walked twice and drove in three runs in the 10-0 rout of the Giants. “We’ll take any win,” Cain said. “Close, blowout, any win. Guys stepped up, and we definitely needed everyone in our lineup. We needed to swing the bats and have a good outing from our starter. We need that again. I hope the entire team gets hot.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who won Game 3 of the World Series, will get the start in Game 7 on Wednesday. Guthrie allowed two runs on four hits and no walks in five innings Friday. In the only other postseason start of his career, he gave up one run in five innings during a no-decision against the Orioles in the AL Championship Series.

--DH Billy Butler, who did not start in the three games at San Francisco, contributed a run-producing double in the Royals’ seven-run second inning in Game 6 at Kansas City. “Tomorrow is a completely different game,” Butler said. “Obviously, the offense has a lot of confidence going into tomorrow. I don’t expect it to have ... any type of (affect) tomorrow, what happened tonight. I think it will be a completely clean slate. Like we could have let the two games in San Francisco carry over to here, but it didn‘t.”

--1B Eric Hosmer contributed two hits and drove in two runs with a second-inning double in the Royals’ win in Game 6 of the World Series. “We were living and dying with every pitch,” Hosmer said of Kansas City’s seven-run second inning. “You just try to get as many (runs) as you can there.” Hosmer is eager to see how loud and wild the crowd will be for Game 7 on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Playing in front of these fans here is amazing with what it’s like, the atmosphere in this stadium. To have this opportunity to play Game 7 in front of the home crowd is amazing. We have a chance to do something really special tomorrow. I can’t wait to get in here tomorrow.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, after the Royals’ 10-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday in Game 6 of the World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore