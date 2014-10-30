Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Back in the World Series after a 29-year playoff drought, the Kansas City Royals couldn’t quite capture their second championship.

After sweeping through the American League playoffs without a defeat, the Royals came up just short in the Fall Classic, falling 3-2 to the San Francisco Giants in Game 7 on Wednesday.

”It’s hard to put my emotions into words right now, got a lot of hurt right now in here,“ Royals designated hitter Billy Butler said in the clubhouse after the finale. ”This unit wanted it. There is only one team that goes home a winner. We were real close. That’s what hurts so much. Game 7, winner take all, and just to fall a little bit short ...

”Right now, all I feel is what happened out there. I’ll be able to process it more as time goes by and sit around and think about all we accomplished and the adversity we did go through.

“We came out stronger from it, but just came up a little bit short. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys in here. We left it all out on the field. We have nothing to be ashamed of. We’ll go out with our heads up high.”

After winning eight straight against the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles, the Royals dropped four of seven to the Giants. They had left fielder Alex Gordon at third base when the game ended, with San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner induced a foul pop from catcher Salvador Perez.

“As magical as our run has been, to end up losing the ballgame by 90 feet is tough,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I mean, it hurts.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-73, second place in American League Central; won AL wild-card game over Oakland A‘s; won AL Division Series 3-0 over Los Angeles Angels; won AL Championship Series 4-0 over Baltimore Orioles; lost World Series 4-3 to San Francisco Giants

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon singled with two out in the ninth, but then Giants CF Gregor Blanco kicked the ball to the wall, allowing Gordon to motor to third on the error. “I just put my head down and ran,” Gordon said. “I kind of stumbled around second base. I was trying to run as fast as I could. (Third base coach Mike Jirschele) made a good stop in stopping me at third.” The game ended on C Salvador Perez’s foul popup to 3B Pablo Sandoval. “We have all the confidence in Salvy to get that big hit, but sometimes when you’re facing a guy like (Madison) Bumgarner, it’s pretty tough to do,” Gordon said.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who beat the Giants in Game 3, failed to make it through four innings in Game 7. He yielded four hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss. “Guthrie had a -- I wouldn’t even call it a rough second. They scored two,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And then come out and boom, boom, boom in the third (actually fourth).”

--CF Lorenzo Cain, who went 1-for-4, hit .308 in the World Series after being selected the AL Championship Series MVP. “Leading up to this, there was a lot of excitement in the playoffs,” Cain said. “It was a lot of fun, but at the end of the day, we wanted to win it all. We don’t want second; first is the ultimate goal.”

--RHP Wade Davis worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. In postseason play, Davis had a 0.63 ERA, giving up one earned run in 14 1/3 innings with two walks and 20 strikeout in 12 games.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing three hits. That is the most innings he pitched in a game since Aug. 3, 2013, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Mets. He became the first Royals reliever to strikeout four in a World Series game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner) dominated us the first game and then got it done Sunday and again tonight. We probably would have won if they didn’t have him. But they do have him.” -- Royals LF Lorenzo Cain, after San Francisco topped Kansas City 3-2 in Game 7 of the World Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Mariot (strained right hamstring) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 2. He is out for the year. Hochevar did his first throwing Sept. 10.

ROTATION:

RHP James Shields

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Brandon Finnegan

LHP Danny Duffy

LHP Tim Collins

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Billy Butler

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Nori Aoki

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Josh Willingham

OF Terrance Gore