Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- After terminating a 29-year playoff drought and winning the American League championship in 2014, the Royals are getting little love outside of Kansas City on repeating.

Few so-called experts are picking the Royals to win the AL Central or even to earn a wild-card spot.

While the Royals won 100 games last year -- 89 during the season and 11 in the postseason -- there are concerns about the offense. They won despite hitting a major-league-worst 95 home runs. In the AL, only Texas, Boston and Tampa Bay had worse slugging percentages than the Royals’ .376.

But the Royals do not beat teams with power.

“We’ve got a lot of ways to beat you,” manager Ned Yost said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons. We don’t have to rely on power, even though it’s nice to have. It’s almost like a luxury.”

The Royals’ major weapon is a lockdown bullpen. With hard-throwing right-handers Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland at the end, the Royals are difficult to beat if they have a lead going into the seventh inning.

Speed is another firearm in the Royals’ arsenal. They stole a major-league-high 153 bases last season and swiped seven bases as they rallied to defeat the Athletics in extra innings in the wild-card game.

The Royals also have three Gold Glover defenders: left fielder Alex Gordon, first baseman Eric Hosmer and catcher Salvador Perez. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain may be the best of all. Alcides Escobar is one of the better shortstops in the AL. Third baseman Mike Moustakas is solid.

The questions entering spring training won’t be answered until deep into the season.

Can free-agent signees Kendrys Morales and Alex Rios bounce back after having a down 2014? Can Moustakas, who hit a club-record five home runs in the playoffs, and Hosmer take what they did in October into 2015? How much will James Shields’ 200-plus innings and clubhouse leadership be missed?

The Royals are not without blemishes, but they do have ways to win. To rule them out in 2015 -- saying last season was nothing more than an anomaly -- would be foolish. If they remain relative healthy, the Royals should be in contention again for a playoff spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: OF Paulo Orlando is what manager Ned Yost terms a “late bloomer.” Orlando is from Brazil, which is not a baseball hotbed. Orlando flashes good speed and his bat has developed. He hit .301 and stole 34 last season with Triple-A Omaha. His offense continued in the Venezuelan Winter League, hitting .319 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 64 games. Orlando hit .333 in 23 spring training games and is in contention to open the season on the major league roster after nine minor league seasons.

ON THE RISE: Yordano “Ace” Ventura went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA as a rookie last season. He threw seven scoreless innings against the Giants in Game 6 of the World Series. He threw seven no-hit innings against the Mariners in spring training. Manager Ned Yost named Ventura, 23, to be the Opening Day starter. Ventura’s fastball has been clocked in three figures. He could be the staff ace for several years.

BACKSLIDING: OF Alex Rios was an All-Star pick in 2006-07 with the Blue Jays and in 2012 hit .304 with 25 HRs and 91 RBIs with the White Sox. While he hit .280 last year with the Rangers, he hit just four home runs with 54 RBIs. Manager Ned Yost attributes that to injuries. Having Rios reverse his offensive numbers might be too much to ask at age 34. Plus a thumb injury that shut him down last Sept. 4 flared up in spring training, causing him to miss three games.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $23 million, according to reports Saturday. The deal is guaranteed and will include two option years, which could keep him under team control through the 2021 season, according to CBSSports.com. The extension would cover all of Ventura’s arbitration years and his first two seasons of free agency. The hard-throwing Ventura started 30 games last year and posted a 14-10 record with a 3.20 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 183 innings in his rookie season.

--LF Alex Gordon had right wrist surgery in late December and was held out of early exhibition games. He appeared in just nine games in Arizona, hitting .219, but homered and stroked three hits March 30 against the Rangers. “Obviously, I got a late start,” Gordon said. “The numbers aren’t great, but you turn the page every day and realize this is spring training. I want to go out there and produce and perform and when that’s not happening, you’ve just got to come here the next day and try to figure it out. The whole point was to make the wrist feel normal again and that’s what it’s feeling like right now. I think our main focus was just to come back healthy.”

--2B Omar Infante has a right elbow bone spur that did not bother him when swinging the bat, but it did when he threw. Infante hit .333 in 13 games before the club broke camp in Arizona. Infante, 33, may need some days off during the regular season. His average dropped from .318 in 2013 to .252 last year.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been an Opening Day starter four times, three with the Orioles and one with the Rockies. Guthrie, who turns 36 on April 8, is perfectly suited to be the Royals’ No. 5 starter. He has won 28 games the past two years and pitched 200-plus innings each season. The Royals are anticipating another solid season from the veteran.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Once we did it (won division) in Atlanta we expected to do it every year after that. We’d come to spring training with the expectation that we’re going to the World Series. This is the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve got that expectation here. We’ve come to spring training to get ready for the season, but with the expectation that we’re going back to the World Series. It’s a good feeling to have that.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Yordano Ventura

2. LHP Danny Duffy

3. RHP Edinson Volquez

4. LHP Jason Vargas

5. RHP Jeremy Guthrie

While Ace Ventura has electric stuff to be a No. 1 starter, the Royals will miss RHP James Shields, the Opening Day starter the past two seasons who provided 200-plus innings and leadership. Ventura clearly demonstrated his readiness to take over the top rung in the rotation with seven no-hit innings March 27 against the Seattle Mariners.

Vargas had a bumpy March, giving up four solo home runs in a March 30 start to the Rangers and yielding seven home runs in 18 2/3 innings in Arizona. Duffy’s goal is to throw 200 innings, but injuries have set him back. Volquez, coming off a good year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, was signed to solidify the rotation. Guthrie could win a dozen-plus games as the No. 5 starter.

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

LHP Brian Flynn/RHP Ryan Madson

The Royals refer to the back end of their bullpen as HDH or the “three-headed monster.” Holland has logged 93 saves the past two years, and he had a 1.44 ERA in 2014. Davis was 9-2 with a 1.00 ERA and three saves. Herrera had a 1.41 ERA in 70 innings. It will be difficult for HDH to duplicate those numbers, but no bullpen in the majors is better.

The Royals retained Frasor, who had a solid spring. The bullpen took a hit early in March when LHP Tim Collins underwent season-ending elbow surgery. That opened a spot for non-roster invitee Morales.

Young will be the long man and the next man up for the rotation if a starter gets hurt or falters. His fly-ball pitching style suits Kauffman Stadium well. The Royals are still debating on whether they will open with an eight-man bullpen, but manager Ned Yost said he prefers seven to start the season.

LINEUP:

1. SS Alcides Escobar

2. LF Alex Gordon

3. CF Lorenzo Cain

4. 1B Eric Hosmer

5. DH Kendrys Morales

6. RF Alex Rios

7. C Salvador Perez

8. 3B Mike Moustakas

9. 2B Omar Infante

Escobar has a career .299 on-base percentage, not exactly a number associated with the typical leadoff hitter. Gordon, whose 19 home runs topped the club last season, did not bat second last year.

Cain, Hosmer, Rios and Morales combined to hit 26 home runs last season. Yost must somehow avoid the temptation to write Perez’s name in the lineup 150 times and wear him down by August. Infante’s balky right elbow might require more rest.

RESERVES:

1F Christian Colon

C Erik Kratz

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando

Colon drove in the game-tying run, stole a base and scored the winning run in the come-from-behind wild-card victory over the Oakland Athletics. He hit .333 in 21 games and can play all the infield positions. If Infante’s right elbow spur becomes a problem, Colon could log plenty of time at second base.

Dyson has four straight seasons of 30-plus stolen bases and can be a used as a pinch-runner late in games. He also covers a lot of ground on defense. Kratz has power and Yost needs to find a way to play him more, giving Perez more rest.

Whether the Royals keep a fourth bench player will depend on whether they go with a seven- or eight-man bullpen. Orlando, who can play all three outfield positions and has excellent speed, likely would be kept if the Royals go with seven relievers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Hochevar (March 2014 Tommy John surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will begin the season rehabbing in the minors but should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7.

--LHP Tim Collins (March 2015 Tommy John surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He was hurt March 4 in the exhibition opener after feeling some discomfort in the elbow. An MRI detected ligament damage, and he had season-ending reconstructive elbow surgery March 11. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery in Florida.