Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The White Sox played with fire and got burned.

After Jeff Samardzija hit center fielder Lorenzo Cain with a pitch in the fifth inning Monday immediately after third baseman Mike Moustakas homered, the two exchanged heated words.

After Moustakas doubled in the first inning Wednesday, Jose Quintana hit Cain with a pitch.

“I think it fired us up,” Cain said.

Cain had the final word with a two-run home run in the eighth to propel the Royals to a 7-5 victory over the White Sox.

“It’s really nice,” Cain said, about coming through after being hit twice. “This series has definitely been intense, a battle between us and the White Sox. To hit a home run at that time of the game to put two extra runs on the board for my teammates, definitely was a good feeling.”

Plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt issued a warning to both dugouts after Royals left-hander Danny Duffy threw an inside pitch to White Sox designated hitter Adam LaRoche.

“You can only hit guys so many times before trouble develops,” manager Ned Yost said. “Two times in two nights is getting to be a little too much for Lorenzo Cain.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 11-11, 4.74 ERA in 2014) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-7, 3.04 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez makes his Royals’ debut Thursday after going 13-7 with a 3.04 ERA last season with the Pirates. He signed a two-year contract with the Royals in December as a free agent. Volquez has pitched only once at Kauffman Stadium and that was on Sept. 4, 2005 as a rookie with the Rangers.

--C Salvador Perez is not known for his speed, but in the fifth inning, he stole second on a delayed steal. It was Perez’s second career steal. Both are against the White Sox.

--LHP Danny Duffy made it only through just five-plus innings before being pulled after only 81 pitches. After giving up two hits on two pitches in the sixth, manager Ned Yost went to his bullpen. Duffy was charged with five runs on eight hits. “I‘m upset with two pitches,” Duffy said. One was a high changeup to C Tyler Flowers, who hit a three-run homer in the second.

--RHP Greg Holland worked a spotless ninth for his first save, after saving 46 games last season, plus seven more during the postseason. Manager Ned Yost said if he has a lead or tie going into the sixth, he has confidence in his bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t hit that many home runs, but when I get them, I can tell. It felt great right off the bat.” -- Royals CF Lorenzo Cain, who belted a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to defeat the White Sox Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right thumb cramp) left the opener April 6. “My first thought it was something really bad, but I‘m really happy that it’s not. I‘m not concerned about it at all. It’s just a cramp though, but it surprised me.” Manager Ned Yost said he anticipates Ventura will not miss a start. Ventura will be evaluated later during the week of April 6-12.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will begin the season rehabbing in the minors but should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando