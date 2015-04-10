Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big Game James Shields is gone, as he left the Kansas City Royals in the offseason to sign a free agent deal with the San Diego Padres.

To replace Shields in the rotation, the Royals signed right-hander Edinson Volquez to a two-year, $20 million contract in December.

Volquez made his Royals debut Thursday and restricted the Chicago White Sox to four hits and one run while striking out five and walking one over eight innings. He earned the win as Kansas City beat Chicago 4-1 to complete a three-game, season-opening sweep.

The Royals’ defense came to Volquez’s aid, making several outstanding plays, including two spectacular catches by center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

“Unbelievable,” Volquez said up his team’s glove work.

While Cain made the two most dazzling plays, second baseman Omar Infante, third baseman Mike Moustakas, shortstop Alcides Escobar and left fielder Paulo Orlando also turned in defensive gems.

“We have the best defense in baseball right now,” Volquez said. “It gives you a lot of confidence.”

The Royals left after the game for a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels. Last October, Kansas City sweep the Angels in the American League Division Series.

“To get off to this type of start is exciting and fun, and you just have to ride it as long as you can,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-0

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 11-10, 3.71 ERA in 2014) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 6-9, 3.75 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon, who had right wrist surgery in late December, did not play Thursday, a day game after a night game. Manager Ned Yost acknowledged he is being extra cautious in providing extra rest until Gordon regains strength in the wrist, getting it to 100 percent. “I don’t anticipate it will take a month,” Yost said. “You just don’t want to dig a hole for him that’s going to take three or four days to dig out.”

--OF Paulo Orlando, 29, started in left field, making his major league debut. Orlando became the third player born in Brazil to play in the majors. The others are Indians C Yan Gomes and former White Sox RHP Andre Rienzo. Orlando walked in his first plate appearance and tripled in the fifth inning for his first hit. “That’s what speed do,” Orlando said, borrowing a line from teammate Jarrod Dyson.

--SS Alcides Escobar doubled and scored in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, dating to Sept. 20. He is hitting .442 during the streak. Escobar, who is batting leadoff, went 6-for-12 with a walk, sacrifice bunt, two doubles and five runs in the three-game sweep of the White Sox.

--OF Jarrod Dyson, who has been the Royals’ fourth outfielder the past three seasons, was not in the lineup Thursday with LF Alex Gordon given the day off. Dyson, a left-handed hitter, has a career .528 OPS against left-handed pitchers, thus the reason right-handed-hitting OF Paulo Orlando started Thursday against White Sox LHP John Danks.

--RHP Luke Hochevar threw one scoreless inning Thursday in his first game on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. Hochevar missed last season after having reconstructive elbow surgery in March 2014. He could be back with the Royals by early May.

--LHP Jason Vargas draws the assignment for the first road game, Friday at Anaheim. Vargas, who pitched for the Angels in 2013, hates to face OF Mike Trout, who is 6-for-16 with a double, home run and two walks off him. Vargas has never struck out Trout.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If somebody would say, ‘Boy, you are really firing on all cylinders,’ I would have to agree.” -- Manager Ned Yost, after the Royals completed a three-game, season-opening sweep of the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right thumb cramp) left the opener April 6. “My first thought it was something really bad, but I‘m really happy that it’s not. I‘m not concerned about it at all. It’s just a cramp though, but it surprised me.” Manager Ned Yost said he anticipates Ventura will not miss a start. Ventura will be evaluated later during the week of April 6-12.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando