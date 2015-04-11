Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The last time the Kansas City Royals were in Anaheim, they were playing the franchise’s first playoff series in 29 years.

Last year, the Royals were coming off a dramatic win over the Oakland A’s in the American League Wild Card game and were set to play the Angels, the team with the best regular-season record in the majors.

The Royals won the two games in Anaheim on their way to a three-game sweep, and eventually reached the World Series, where they lost in seven games to the San Francisco Giants.

While some Royals players fondly recalled the dramatic extra-inning wins in Anaheim last October, manager Ned Yost preferred to look ahead.

“I don’t come here with fond memories,” Yost said before the Royals’ 4-2 win over the Angels on Friday night. “That’s all over. I just come in here knowing we have to face a tough team.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-0

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 13-11, 4.13 ERA in 2014) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start Saturday’s game against the Angels, his first start in a non-spring training game since Game 7 of the World Series last year against the Giants. Guthrie is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) vs. the Angels.

--CF Lorenzo Cain was in the starting lineup Friday against the Angels despite bumps and bruises suffered in the season-opening series against the White Sox. Cain slammed into the wall at Kauffman Stadium twice making catches in Thursday’s game, and also was hit by a pitch twice during the series. Friday against the Angels, Cain went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs.

--SS Alcides Escobar singled in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games. Escobar finished the regular season last year with hits in nine straight games, and has started this season with at least one hit in all four of Kansas City’s four games.

--LHP Jason Vargas gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings against the Angels Friday, earning the victory in his first start of the season. Vargas, who gave up seven home runs in five spring training appearances, gave up a home run to David Freese on Friday, but little else. “I felt good,” Vargas said. “We made some great defensive plays and were able to limit their opportunities and really just kept the momentum in our favor.”

--RHP Yordano Ventura is expected to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Angels. Ventura left the game early in his last start Monday because of a cramp in his right thumb.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Offensively, it takes a lot of pressure off you. You realize you don’t have to put up big innings, you just have to find ways to produce runs. It’s impressive to watch.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, of the Kansas City relief corps after a win on Anaheim on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right thumb cramp) left the opener April 6. He is expected to make his next scheduled start April 12.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando