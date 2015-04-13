Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Three days after making history just by being himself, left fielder Paulo Orlando performed a feat that has little precedent in major-league annals.

Orlando became the third Brazilian -- and the first non-pitcher -- to play in the major leagues when he made his debut Thursday for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox. He hit a triple that day, then added two more triples in Sunday’s 9-2 rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Orlando is the first player in at least 50 years to record triples as his first three major-league hits. During the past five decades, only four players have hit two triples for their first two big-league hits.

Orlando made his second start of the season in place of Alex Gordon, the Royals’ regular left fielder who received the day off. But just being in the major leagues represents a victory for the 29-year-old Brazilian, who played 1,017 minor-league games before becoming a member of a 40-man roster for the first time this year.

A native of Sao Paulo, Orlando began playing baseball as a child with Japanese neighbors. Orlando later became a member of Brazil’s junior Olympic team as a sprinter.

“He flies like a gazelle and he plays great defense in the outfield,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s consistent in all phases of the game.”

Orlando demonstrated that speed twice Sunday. In his third at-bat, Orlando lined a pitch over the outstretched glove of Angels center fielder Mike Trout and raced to third base. In his next at-bat, the Brazilian sent a pitch down the left-field line for another triple. He finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored.

Orlando’s three triples are a third as many as he hit last year for Triple-A Omaha, where he tied for second in the Pacific Coast League in triples (9) and games (136). Orlando also hit .301 with 34 stolen bases and 21 doubles, and played for the PCL in the minor league all-star game.

Though Brazil is best known in sports as soccer’s preeminent power, Orlando views the country as an untapped mine of talent. He represented his homeland during the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

“There’s a lot of talent there and there are a lot of eyes focused on the major leagues,” Orlando said. “I hope that other Brazilians have the opportunity to play in the major leagues.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-0

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 0-0, 9.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, major-league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced Sunday to earn his second victory of the year in a 9-2 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Ventura allowed just a home run to 1B Albert Pujols and a walk to CF Mike Trout in his first four innings. The 23-year-old Dominican finished with seven strikeouts and two walks, and permitted four hits and two runs, before leaving with two out in the sixth inning because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. Angels LF Matt Joyce hit a ground ball off Ventura’s right leg, leading to his removal.

--SS Alcides Escobar drove in three runs and extended his hitting streak to 15 games, which includes the final nine from last season. Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly in the Royals’ 9-2 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Venezuelan shortstop is batting .311 as a leadoff hitter and .375 overall.

--RF Alex Rios went 3-for-5, drove in two runs with a double and scored a third Sunday. Rios, 34, signed with the Royals as a free agent during the offseason after the Texas Rangers declined to pick up the $14 million option on his contract. The veteran spent most of the second half of last year fighting a sprained ankle and an infected right thumb, which kept him out of the lineup for the final month of the season. Rios is now hitting .360 (9-for-25) with a double, a home run and seven RBIs.

--LHP Danny Duffy hopes to rebound from a rough outing when he faces the Minnesota Twins. Duffy did not receive a decision Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after allowing five runs and eight hits, including a home run, while striking out five in five innings of his first start. Last year, Duffy went 9-12 with a 2.53 earned-run average in 31 appearances, 25 of them starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re hitting on all cylinders and it’s fun to see. We haven’t had any breakdowns.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on the 6-0 start by his Kansas City Royals, their best since 2003, when the club won its first nine games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (strained right quadriceps) left the opener April 6 then made his next scheduled start April 12. He left that start in the sixth inning because of a strained right quadriceps muscle.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson

OF Paulo Orlando