Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Royals have ignored the predictions and pundits to have one of the best starts in all of baseball over the first week of the regular season.

A 12-3 win against the Minnesota Twins on Monday moved the Royals to 7-0, one year after the club came within two runs of winning a World Series championship.

Despite the run to the World Series last season, the Royals were picked by many to finish fourth in the American League Central this year. Defending division champion Detroit still has plenty of star power, Cleveland was the trendy pick to jump into the playoffs and Chicago had one of the best offseasons in all of baseball.

One might not fault the Royals for feeling a little disrespected.

Not so, says Royals manager Ned Yost.

“That stuff is overrated,” Yost said. “We ignore it. We know we’ve got a good group and a good team and it doesn’t matter what anyone says or what anyone picks. It’s all opinion, that’s all it is. There’s no bearing on what we do because of someone’s opinion.”

Kansas City lost several critical pieces off their American League championship squad from a year ago, including right-handed pitcher James Shields, designated hitter Billy Butler and outfielder Nori Aoki.

The guys they brought in to replace them had plenty of questions. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales was coming off a terrible year in Minnesota and Seattle. Outfielder Alex Rios has seen his power numbers dip dramatically in recent years. Right-handed pitcher Edinson Volquez hadn’t pitched in the American League in eight years and hasn’t had an ERA under 4.00 since 2008.

Yost said all have made the Royals clubhouse even better than it was a year ago.

“The guys that we brought in are top-notch teammates, they are top-notch clubhouse guys. They’re also great players,” Yost said. “Our chemistry is actually better than it was last year, which is a very important component to our team.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-0

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-0, 1.13 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 0-1, 14.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Alex Rios figures to miss at least one month after was diagnosed with a broken bone in his left pinky finger. He was hurt when he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning Tuesday. The Royals placed him on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, and they will make a corresponding roster move Wednesday. Officially, Rios is listed as being sidelined indefinitely.

--RHP Yordano Ventura was fine one day after leaving his start Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning with dehydration. He is scheduled to be available for his next start Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.

--DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-4 with his second home run in seven games this season. Morales hit one homer in 39 games with the Twins last season before being traded to the Seattle Mariners.

--LHP Danny Duffy won his first game of the season Monday, tossing 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball, striking out three and walking one. Duffy allowed five runs in five innings, earning a no-decision, in his first start of the season April 8 against the Chicago White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Coming as close as we did to winning a world championship last year and not winning, the focus for our team is, we don’t want to prove anybody wrong, we just want to win that last game.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on his team’s motivation in 2015.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (dehydration) left his start April 12 in the sixth inning. He is expected to be available for his next start April 18 against the Athletics.

--OF Alex Rios (broken left pinky finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando