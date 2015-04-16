Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Rios was in the midst of a great start with his newest team when he was hit in the hand by a pitch from Minnesota Twins rookie pitcher J.R. Graham on Monday.

Rios broke a bone in his hand and was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

It was a frustrating development for both Rios and the Royals, who are 7-1 following a 3-1 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

“It’s always frustrating when you lose one of your players, especially one that is hot,” said Royals manager Ned Yost.

Rios was hitting .321 with a homer and eight RBIs through the first seven games of the season after signing a one-year, $11 million deal with Kansas City during the winter.

“It’s always frustrating when you have to miss time,” Rios said. “We prepare ourselves during the offseason and during spring training to play 162 games and when you have to miss time for an accident like this, it’s frustrating. There’s not much you can do.”

Rios was especially frustrated by Graham’s entrance into the game with the bases loaded and nobody out in the inning. Making his fourth big-league appearance, Graham clearly had extra energy and lost control of his pitch.

“It’s frustrating when you get inexperienced pitchers coming to the mound showing a lot of energy and not being able to control their emotions. I think that’s a recipe for disaster, when you have high-energy guys without being able to control their emotions. And then you put them in high-pressure situations and they just don’t know what to do and things like this happen. So it’s very frustrating and I think that teams need to assess these kinds of things in a better way, they have to understand if somebody is ready to be in these kinds of situations or even here. I think controlling your emotions in baseball is a key to success.”

Graham said there was certainly no intent and indicated he felt bad Rios was injured.

“It sucks but it’s part of the game,” Graham said. “I‘m coming in there, I‘m trying to get the inside part of the plate and I got him. It’s part of the game. I feel bad but I‘m not going to shy away and just pitch away. I‘m going to pitch inside.”

Because Rios was able to pass all of the strength tests after the game (the initial diagnosis was a bruised hand), he said he hopes he can be on the lower end of his 3-6 week time frame.

“I‘m going to do my best to do what I can to shorten up the time. It’s going to depend on the bone itself, but I‘m going to work on everything that I can to help the healing process a little more and speed up that process.”

The loss of Rios is a blow to the lineup, but Yost said he is confident he has the pieces to help fill the hole with Jarrod Dyson and Paulo Orlando expected to platoon in his absence.

“We feel like we can cover it,” Yost said. “We’ve got great depth on our club. (Royals GM) Dayton (Moore) made sure we had plenty of depth.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Alex Rios was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a broken bone in his left hand. He is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. Rios was hitting .321 with a homer and eight RBIs through the first seven games of the season after signing a one-year, $11 million deal with Kansas City during the winter.

--OF Terrance Gore was recalled from Triple-A Northwest Arkansas to fill OF Alex Rios’ spot on the roster. Gore had no hits last season, but stole eight bases between the regular and postseason.

--SS Alcides Escobar had three hits and has now hit safely in all eight games this season. Dating back to last year, Escobar is riding a career-best 17-game hitting streak.

--RHP Edinson Volquez took his first loss as a Royal Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings of work. In two starts, Volquez is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA with 12 strikeouts and just two walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Outside of (the pitch to Oswaldo Arcia), I thought he was fantastic.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on the pitching performance of RHP Edinson Volquez on Wednesday against Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (dehydration) left his start April 12 in the sixth inning. He is expected to be available for his next start April 18 against the Athletics.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore