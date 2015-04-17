Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar turned a good finish to last season into a red-hot start in 2015.

Batting at the top of the Royals lineup, Escobar had hit safely in the team’s first eight games, extending his career-best hitting streak to 17 games. His streak ended there, after he went 0-for-5 in an 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

“He’s swinging the bat well,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s getting hits. Guys get hot, guys get cold. But there’s a lot more to it. A lot of it is (in your head). Confidence is a big part of it.”

Escobar had one of the best seasons of his career last season, one year after having a down season. In 2013, Escobar hit just .234 and reached base at a .259 clip.

He rebounded in a big way last year, hitting .285 -- the second-highest average over a full season in his career -- and for the first time, played in all 162 games.

That play has carried over to this season, where is batting .359 so far.

“Last year, he had a tremendous year, right back to where he was,” Yost said.

Yost said hitting at the top of the order also helped get Escobar into the game quicker.

The same thing can be said for third baseman Mike Moustakas, who is hitting second this year after spending much of 2014 at the bottom of the order. Moustakas is batting .382 after Thursday’s loss.

“That might have something to do with it,” Yost said. “Hitting is confidence, and feeling good about your game. (Escobar) feels confident and really good in the one-hole.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 1-0, 0.59 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-0, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk over three innings. “I thought early, he was throwing the ball okay,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “I didn’t think he was exceptionally sharp, but he was executing his pitches and they just started getting on him in the fourth.”

--SS Alcides Escobar went 0-for-5, ending a career-long 17-game hit streak dating back to last season. The streak was the longest by a Kansas City player since Salvador Perez’s 17-game in August and September of 2012.

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 with a walk, a single, a double and a home run, knocking in three runners and scoring three runs. Cain went 5-for-11 in the series with a pair of doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs. He has hit safely in all nine games this season.

--3B Mike Moustakas went 2-for-5 and scored two runs, extending his hitting streak to six games. Moustakas went 6-for-13 in the series, scoring four runs. Thursday was his 13th career multi-hit game at Target Field (20 games).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You gotta tip your cap. I got that pitch inside and he was still able to turn on it and keep it fair.” -- Royals LHP Jason Vargas on the pitch to Twins 1B Kennys Vargas that he hit for a two-run homer in Minnesota’s 8-5 win on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (dehydration) left his start April 12 in the sixth inning. He is expected to be available for his next start April 18 against the Athletics.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Terrance Gore